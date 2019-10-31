© IC

"The general goal of these guidelines is to define 'good' behaviour, and that includes everything from the ethical lessons you might want your children to internalise, from reading Peppa Pig stories to more political concepts of civic virtue - such as how citizens should think of their relationship with respect to their leaders."

"Under the background of profound changes in the international and domestic situation and profound changes in China's economic and social development ... policies and regulations, and social governance are still not enough. There are still many problems."

Thecalls on Chinese citizens to be honest and polite, to bewhen dining, travelling, or watching a sports competition, andwhile abroad.The guidelines, focusing heavily on, also called for the formulation offor things such as singing the national anthem, raising the national flag, or ceremonies for when one joins the ruling Chinese communist party (CCP).according to the document, released by the party's central committee and the state council. It also called for citizens to "carry forward the spirit of Lei Feng", a former soldier who has been heavily used in party propaganda campaigns since the 1960s.Carl Minzner, China scholar and professor of law at Fordham Law School in New York, said:Released on Sunday ahead of a major leadership meeting, the Fourth Plenum, taking place in Beijing, the guidelines underline Chinese leader Xi Jinping's focus at the meeting -In contrast to a previous version, first released in 2001, several references to other leaders in the country's history, from Mao Zedong to Deng Xiaoping have been omitted. Experts say the document is a sign that propaganda work will be ramped up, with a"While Beijing still nominally adheres to the revolutionary Marxist faith,said Minzner.