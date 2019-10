© Andrés Benitez/Westend61 GmbH/Newscom

Massachusetts prosecutors persist in attempting to hold young women responsible for the conduct of troubled young men. This week, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office announced criminal charges against 21-year-old Inyoung You , for allegedly being so mean to her boyfriend that he committed suicide.You has been indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter . Her case echoes the 2017 prosecution of Bristol County, Massachusetts, teenager Michelle Carter, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter after she sent pro-suicide messages to her depressed boyfriend, who later killed himself. She was 17 and he was 18 at the time.That's right — a prosecutor is willing to extradite You back from South Korea for supposedly texting her boyfriend to death.In this case, as with Carter, the cruel messages certainly don't speak highly of the sender.Dealing with someone close to you in the throes of serious mental illness can be a hugely taxing and confusing situation even for seasoned adults — and in these instances, we're talking about 17 to 22 year olds.We don't know the state of You and Urtula's relationship and we don't know what kinds of things he had been saying to her when she told him to "go die."Not the kind of thing folks like police and prosecutors have a great history with sorting out.It's perhaps telling that so far, the two people charged for these pro-suicide text crimes are young women in relationships with male partners. The prosecutions of Carter and You play into tropes about young seductresses and the cruel sway they can have over helpless male targets. In both cases, the state has portrayed the young women as purely evil narcissists and wielders of unimaginable power over poor, enraptured young men.It's a worrying trend.Cases like these make criminals out of troubled teens and young adults, run counter to our current legal understandings of free speech, and represent a ridiculously over-punitive reaction. Which means that, unfortunately, they're right in keeping with our country's general attitude toward anything involving young people, relationships, and technology. Elizabeth Nolan Brown is an associate editor at Reason.