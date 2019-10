© Getty Images / stanislavgusev

Tomasz Pierscionekis a medical doctor and social commentator on medicine, science, and technology.

What does it take to be a man in modern Western society, where tolerance of all things liberal exists alongside antagonism to ideas deemed incompatible with the progressive order? What identity can men maintain in this world?Being a gentleman and displaying chivalry - opening doors for women or giving up your seat on the underground - might find you accused of conforming to a traditional gender stereotype, while displaying boisterous behavior and telling politically incorrect jokes over a few drinks might find you denounced as part of the patriarchy. Being the stoical tough guy might result in a charge of toxic masculinity and being deemed out of touch with your emotions, while playing the sensitive nice guy who takes the sins of his gender (past and present) unto himself may not win the respect of females in the long run. Ultimately, would even the most ardent feminist want a man emasculated of all his traits, both good and bad?As I have written previously , "While it is true that straight white men (as a group) have faced less obstacles than females, non-straight men or ethnic minorities, the majority of straight white men, past and present, also struggle to survive from paycheck to paycheck..."Certainly, there are 'privileges' that men have which need to be checked. Some of these include a reduced life expectancy and a higher rate of suicide compared to women.Guidelines published recently by the American Psychological Association (APA) warn about traits associated with traditional masculinity that are largely deemed harmful, such as "stoicism, competitiveness, dominance and aggression."For instance, a lack of such traits would have been disastrous whilst hunting wild beasts in the Paleolithic era, or during the Normandy landings and battles on the Eastern Front in WWII. While it is certainly true that men should be encouraged to discuss issues related to mental health and should not feel that they need to suppress their emotions all the time, it needs to be accepted that many men think and communicate their feelings differently to the ways in which women do.Men may be deemed to have a desire to protect and be less willing to talk about feelings, while women might be considered more in touch with their feelings but at times too emotional.So, what is the way forward for men? Do we adapt to the role set out for us by others or fall back into the familiar comforts of certain unhelpful and negative traits?Around a century ago, German Marxist Clara Zetkin critiqued the bourgeois feminism of her day and came to the conclusion that "the proletarian woman fights hand in hand with the man of her class against capitalist society. " Be it in class struggle or daily life, both men and women need each other; neither gender can fully thrive without the other.