Selina Soule failed to qualify for the 55-meter track event in the New England regionals after two biological males scored the qualifying places.The 16-year-old female athlete from Bloomfield, Connecticut was forced to compete against the male athletes, because despite being born biologically males, the two now identify as females.Thankfully, Selina is taking a stand. With the help of Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), Selina filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights, who has agreed to investigate.ADF has since set up a petition to encourage the Trump Administration and Members of Congress to safeguard the athletic and academic futures of young women.Isn't it funny how when a real women's rights issue arises, there's never a radical feminist in sight...