Selina Soule
Selina Soule failed to qualify for the 55-meter track event in the New England regionals after two biological males scored the qualifying places.

The 16-year-old female athlete from Bloomfield, Connecticut was forced to compete against the male athletes, because despite being born biologically males, the two now identify as females.

Selina said competing against transgender athletes is "heartbreaking" for biological girls who know at the beginning of the race that no matter how hard they try, the biological male athletes will win.

"I've lost opportunities to compete at world-class tracks," Selina said. "I've lost opportunities to compete in front of college coaches and gain attention, and I've lost opportunities to win titles.

"I know that I'm not the only girl who has missed out on opportunities. There are countless other girls who have lost meets, and titles, and their drive to compete as hard as they can because they know that they'll never be good enough to compete against these athletes."

Thankfully, Selina is taking a stand. With the help of Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), Selina filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights, who has agreed to investigate.

ADF has since set up a petition to encourage the Trump Administration and Members of Congress to safeguard the athletic and academic futures of young women.

Isn't it funny how when a real women's rights issue arises, there's never a radical feminist in sight...