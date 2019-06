About the Author:

Susanna Hoffman was an intern for The Federalist and a student at Patrick Henry College where she studies journalism.

Two transgender male athletes kept high school track runner Selina Soule from advancing in the New England girls' track regionals. Soule needed to be in the top six runners to advance, but came out eighth because the two biological males were also competing as transgender girls.Fox News' Tucker Carlson hosted Soule and ADF attorney Christiana Holcomb Monday night. "I've gotten nothing but support from my teammates and from other athletes," Soule said.This retaliation began after Soule's parents complained to the school principal, she said, sayingShe is told that if she cannot fulfill these requests, then she cannot compete at all."Girls like Selina should never be forced to be spectators in their own sports," Holcomb said. "But unfortunately that is exactly what is taking place when you allow biological males to compete in sports that have been set aside and specifically designed for women like Selina."Their complaint requests that the Board of Education "investigate illegal discrimination against the Connecticut athletes," ADF wrote According to ADF, the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference has a policy allowing transgender males to compete in girls' athletics.It is unsurprising for biological males to destroy female records. Men are physiologically stronger than woman, having more muscle mass and a higher bone density, ADF reports . Typically an average male athlete in any sport will beat the best female athletes in the same sports because of males' biological height, weight, speed, bone, muscle, and other physical advantages compared to women."It is fundamentally unfair to allow biological males to step into women's sports and frankly dominate them and take away opportunities, and even compete for scholarships," Holcomb said.