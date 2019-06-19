Fox News' Tucker Carlson hosted Soule and ADF attorney Christiana Holcomb Monday night. "I've gotten nothing but support from my teammates and from other athletes," Soule said. "But I have experienced some retaliation from school officials and coaches."
This retaliation began after Soule's parents complained to the school principal, she said, saying she has received difficult requests to complete during practice that did not occur before she spoke out against transgender males competing in girls' sports. She is told that if she cannot fulfill these requests, then she cannot compete at all.
"Girls like Selina should never be forced to be spectators in their own sports," Holcomb said. "But unfortunately that is exactly what is taking place when you allow biological males to compete in sports that have been set aside and specifically designed for women like Selina."
ADF is representing Soule and two other female athletes who filed a Title IX complaint Monday to the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights. Their complaint requests that the Board of Education "investigate illegal discrimination against the Connecticut athletes," ADF wrote.
Title IX is supposed to protect girls in athletics so they are not prevented from competing at the highest levels. According to ADF, the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference has a policy allowing transgender males to compete in girls' athletics. One of the transgender athletes who competed in Soule's race broke 10 state sports records previously held by biological women, which took women some 20 years to achieve.
It is unsurprising for biological males to destroy female records. Men are physiologically stronger than woman, having more muscle mass and a higher bone density, ADF reports. Typically an average male athlete in any sport will beat the best female athletes in the same sports because of males' biological height, weight, speed, bone, muscle, and other physical advantages compared to women.
"It is fundamentally unfair to allow biological males to step into women's sports and frankly dominate them and take away opportunities, and even compete for scholarships," Holcomb said.
About the Author:
Susanna Hoffman was an intern for The Federalist and a student at Patrick Henry College where she studies journalism.