The whistleblower complaint that led to the impeachment inquiry against US President Donald Trump has been released. In it, the leaker admits he did not actually hear the phone call at the center of the scandal.Released by the House Intelligence Committee on Thursday, the complaint details the circumstances surrounding Trump's July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Democrats argue that Trump attempted to pressure Zelensky into reopening a corruption investigation into 2020 candidate Joe Biden's son Hunter, and his business dealings in the country.Though Trump himself released a transcript of the call on Wednesday -- the party has still pressed ahead with an impeachment inquiry. As the complaint was released, the committee prepared to interview Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire about his handling of the complaint.Accompanying the report was a letter from Maguire, who said the complaint "appears credible" and determined it to be an "urgent concern."President Trump responded angrily to the release, accusing Democrats of "trying to destroy the Republican party and all that it stands for."Much of the whistleblower's story surrounding the call is built on media reports. According to one of these reports, Ukrainian officials close to Zelensky claimed to have "evidence" that other officials in Kiev had "interfered" with the 2016 US election on behalf of the Democratic Party. Another report alleged that Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, planned to travel to Kiev to pressure Zelensky to investigate this supposed "evidence."Giuliani's trip never happened, and these reports, alongside the whistleblower's "general understanding of the state of affairs" make up the bulk of the complaint.Whether the transcript will be enough to sustain an impeachment inquiry against Trump remains to be seen. Unless House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-California) can solicit more damaging information from the whistleblower in a committee hearing, the call transcript itself remains the only piece of hard evidence against Trump, but doesn't detail the level of abuse the whistleblower alleged.Though many Democrats long to see Trump impeached and removed from office, more fear that