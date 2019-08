© Mickey Mystique/Wikimedia Commons



Findings at the site represent the Mesolithic Iron Gates culture of the Balkans

Evidence suggests the site may have been occupied as early as 12,000 years ago

The site consists of one large settlement, with 10 smaller saellite villages nearby

Archaeologists think the site is important because it marks an early phase in prehistoric European cultural development

MYSTERIOUS sculptures with "haunting faces" that date back 8,000 years have left archaeologists baffled.The strange human figurines found in Serbia have bizarre fish-like features - but there's no telly exactly who made them, or why.Carved by ancient Europeans on the banks of the Danube river, the sculptures represent a little-known period of history.Experts told the New York Times thatThe site is well-known for its excellent preservation of prehistoric life - and the high-quality of the ancient artefacts there.In fact,Archaeologists have been digging up treasures at Lepenski Vir since the late 1960s.And among the greatest finds are mysterious statuettes,The carved statuettes are said to be the oldest sculptures of this size ever found.They have "haunting" faces with large round eyes and sad, "fish-like" mouths.Archaeologists have suggested that these fishy features could be a sign that the statues were some kind of representation of the river gods.Others suspect that the figurines might represent lost loved ones.Whatever the case, the statues represent a snapshot of one of Europe's earliest "civilised" cultures.But because Lepenski Vir appears to be a melting pot of different cultures,