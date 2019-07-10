© DANUBIAN ROUTE OF YAMNAYA CULTURE PROJECT, NATIONAL SCIENCE CENTER, POLAND



First wave: Out of Africa

© TANUM WORLD HERITAGE



Second wave: Out of Anatolia

From Boncuklu to Britain, the Anatolian genetic signature is found wherever farming first appears.

"Defying every anthropology course, people were not having sex with each other."

About 5,400 years ago, everything changed.

their DNA contained distinctive genes that were new to Europe at the time

Many Corded Ware people turned out to be more closely related to Native Americans

Third wave: Out of the Steppe

"It's a change of burial customs around 2800 B.C.,"

accenting the role of men, accenting weapons. That's something new in Europe."

In what is now Germany, "there's a 70 percent to possibly 100 percent replacement of the local population," Reich says. "Something very dramatic happens 4

,500 years ago."

the idea that a bunch of nomads could replace such an established civilization within a few centuries has seemed implausible.

Yersinia pestis —

the plague

If a plague wiped out Europe's Neolithic farmers, it left little trace.

From his base in Berlin, Andrew Curry writes about archaeology and other subjects. Rémi Bénali lives near Arles, France, where he photographed a Roman boat for the April 2014 issue.