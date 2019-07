© DANUBIAN ROUTE OF YAMNAYA CULTURE PROJECT, NATIONAL SCIENCE CENTER, POLAND



© Rémi Bénali



© YAVORNITSKY NATIONAL HISTORICAL MUSEUM, DNIPROPETROVSK, UKRAINE



© STATE HISTORICAL MUSEUM, MOSCOW



© STATE HISTORICAL MUSEUM, MOSCOW



© STATE HISTORICAL MUSEUM, MOSCOW



© STATE HISTORICAL MUSEUM, MOSCOW



© STATE HISTORICAL MUSEUM, MOSCOW







First wave: Out of Africa

© TANUM WORLD HERITAGE



Second wave: Out of Anatolia

From Boncuklu to Britain, the Anatolian genetic signature is found wherever farming first appears.

"Defying every anthropology course, people were not having sex with each other."

About 5,400 years ago, everything changed.

© BURSA CITY MUSEUM, TURKEY



© BURSA CITY MUSEUM, TURKEY



© BURSA CITY MUSEUM, TURKEY



© BURSA CITY MUSEUM, TURKEY



their DNA contained distinctive genes that were new to Europe at the time

Many Corded Ware people turned out to be more closely related to Native Americans

Third wave: Out of the Steppe

"It's a change of burial customs around 2800 B.C.,"

accenting the role of men, accenting weapons. That's something new in Europe."

In what is now Germany, "there's a 70 percent to possibly 100 percent replacement of the local population," Reich says. "Something very dramatic happens 4

,500 years ago."

the idea that a bunch of nomads could replace such an established civilization within a few centuries has seemed implausible.

Yersinia pestis —

the plague

If a plague wiped out Europe's Neolithic farmers, it left little trace.

From his base in Berlin, Andrew Curry writes about archaeology and other subjects. Rémi Bénali lives near Arles, France, where he photographed a Roman boat for the April 2014 issue.

The idea that there were once "pure" populations of ancestral Europeans, there since the days of woolly mammoths, has inspired ideologues since well before the Nazis. It has long nourished white racism, and in recent years it has stoked fears about the impact of immigrants: fears that have threatened to rip apart the European Union and roiled politics in the United States.Now scientists are delivering new answers to the question of who Europeans really are and where they came from. Their findings suggest that the continent has been a melting pot since the Ice Age. Europeans living today, in whatever country, are a varying mix of ancient bloodlines hailing from Africa, the Middle East, and the Russian steppe.The evidence comes from archaeological artifacts, from the analysis of ancient teeth and bones, and from linguistics. But above all it comes from the new field of paleogenetics. During the past decade it has become possible to sequence the entire genome of humans who lived tens of millennia ago. Technical advances in just the past few years have made it cheap and efficient to do so; a well-preserved bit of skeleton can now be sequenced for around $500.The result has been an explosion of new information that is transforming archaeology., mostly from bones dug up years ago and preserved in museums and archaeological labs. In the process any notion of European genetic purity has been swept away on a tide of powdered bone.Analysis of ancient genomes provides the equivalent of the personal DNA testing kits available today, but for people who died long before humans invented writing, the wheel, or pottery. The genetic information is startlingly complete: Everything from hair and eye color to the inability to digest milk can be determined from a thousandth of an ounce of bone or tooth. And like personal DNA tests, the results reveal clues to the identities and origins of ancient humans' ancestors — and thus to ancient migrations.Three major movements of people, it now seems clear, shaped the course of European prehistory.spoken across much of the continent today.The last major contributors to western and central Europe's genetic makeup — the last of the first Europeans, so to speak — arrived from the Russian steppe as Stonehenge was being built, nearly 5,000 years ago. They finished the job.In an era of debate over migration and borders, the science shows that Europe is a continent of immigrants and always has been. "The people who live in a place today are not the descendants of people who lived there long ago," says Harvard University paleogeneticist David Reich. "There are no indigenous people — anyone who hearkens back to racial purity is confronted with the meaninglessness of the concept."Thirty-two years ago the study of the DNA of living humans helped establish that we all share a family tree and a primordial migration story: All people outside Africa are descended from ancestors who left that continent more than 60,000 years ago. About 45,000 years ago, those first modern humans ventured into Europe, having made their way up through the Middle East. Their own DNA suggests they had dark skin and perhaps light eyes.Europe then was a forbidding place. Mile-thick ice sheets covered parts of the continent. Where there was enough warmth, there was wildlife. There were also other humans, but not like us: Neanderthals, whose own ancestors had wandered out of Africa hundreds of thousands of years earlier, had already adapted to the cold and harsh conditions.The first modern Europeans lived as hunters and gatherers in small, nomadic bands. They followed the rivers, edging along the Danube from its mouth on the Black Sea deep into western and central Europe. For millennia, they made little impact.As Europe was gripped by the Ice Age, the modern humans hung on in the ice-free south, adapting to the cold climate. Around 27,000 years ago, there may have been as few as a thousand of them, according to some population estimates.— the ancestors of modern cattle. In the caves where they sheltered, they left behind spectacular paintings and engravings of their prey.You can see the full size version here About 14,500 years ago, as Europe began to warm, humans followed the retreating glaciers north. In the ensuing millennia, they developed more sophisticated stone tools and settled in small villages. Archaeologists call this period the Mesolithic, or Middle Stone Age.Bones found at Lepenski Vir indicated that the people there depended heavily on fish from the river. Today what remains of the village is preserved under a canopy overlooking the Danube;The Konya Plain in central Anatolia is modern Turkey's breadbasket, a fertile expanse where you can see rainstorms blotting out mountains on the horizon long before they begin spattering the dust around you. It has been home to farmers, says University of Liverpool archaeologist Douglas Baird, since the first days of farming. For more than a decade Baird has been excavating a prehistoric village here calledIt has long been clear that Europe acquired the practice of farming from Turkey or the Levant, but did it acquire farmers from the same places? The answer isn't obvious. For decades, many archaeologists thought a whole suite of innovations —— was carried into Europe not by migrants but by trade and word of mouth, from one valley to the next, as hunter-​gatherers who already lived there adopted the new tools and way of life.ButBeginning in 2014, Baird sent samples of DNA extracted from skull fragments and teeth from more than a dozen burials to DNA labs in Sweden, Turkey, the U.K., and Germany.Many of the samples were too badly degraded after spending millennia in the heat of the Konya Plain to yield much DNA. But then Johannes Krause and his team at Germany's Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History, not much bigger than a pinkie tip; it's also about the densest bone in the body. Researchers have found that. That realization, along with better sequencing machines, has helped drive the explosion in ancient DNA studies.Across Europe, this creeping first contact was standoffish, sometimes for centuries. There's little evidence of one group taking up the tools or traditions of the other. Even where the two populations did mingle, intermarriage was rare.Anthony says.Fear of the other has a long history.But there's no sign of mass conflict or war.The State Museum of Prehistory in Halle, Germany, has dozens of Corded Ware graves, including many that were hastily rescued by archaeologists before construction crews went to work. To save time and preserve delicate remains, the graves were removed from the ground in wooden crates, soil and all, and stored in a warehouse for later analysis. Stacked to the ceiling on steel shelves, they're now a rich resource for geneticists.Corded Ware burials are so recognizable, archaeologists rarely need to bother with radiocarbon dating. Almost invariably, men were buried lying on their right side and women lying on their left, both with their legs curled up and their faces pointed south. In some of the Halle warehouse's graves, women clutch purses and bags hung with canine teeth from dozens of dogs; men have stone battle-axes. In one grave, neatly contained in a wooden crate on the concrete floor of the warehouse, a woman and child are buried together.When researchers first analyzed the DNA from some of these graves,That deepened the mystery of who they were.One bright October Morning near the Serbian town of Žabalj, Polish archaeologist Piotr Włodarczak and his colleagues steer their pickup toward a mound erected 4,700 years ago. On the plains flanking the Danube,It took Włodarczak's team weeks of digging with a backhoe and shovels to remove the top of the mound.Standing on it now, he peels back a tarp to reveal what's underneath: a rectangular chamber containing the skeleton of a chieftain, lying on his back with his knees bent. Impressions from the reed mats and wood beams that formed the roof of his tomb are still clear in the dark, hard-packed earth.Włodarczak says, crouching over the skeleton.Within a few centuries, other people with a significant amount of Yamnaya DNA hadasks Kristian Kristiansen, an archaeologist at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden.The steppe nomads apparently had lived with the disease for centuries, perhaps building up immunity or resistance — much as the Europeans who colonized the Americas carried smallpox without succumbing to it wholesale. And just as smallpox and other diseases ravaged Native American populations, the plague, once introduced by the first Yamnaya, might have spread rapidly through crowded Neolithic villages. That could explain both their surprising collapse and the rapid spread of Yamnaya DNA from Russia to Britain."Plague epidemics cleared the way for the Yamnaya expansion," says Morten Allentoft, an evolutionary biologist at the Natural History Museum of Denmark, who helped identify the ancient plague DNA.But that theory has a major question: Evidence of plague has only just recently been documented in ancient Neolithic skeletons, andWhether or not they brought plague, the Yamnaya did bring domesticated horses and a mobile lifestyle based on wagons into Stone Age Europe. And in bringing innovative metal weapons and tools, they may have helped nudge Europe toward the Bronze Age.That might not have been the Yamnaya's most significant contribution to Europe's development.All are thought to have evolved from a single proto-Indo-European tongue, and the question of where it was spoken and by whom has been debated since the 19th century. According to one theory, it was the Neolithic farmers from Anatolia who brought it into Europe along with farming.Another theory, proposed a century ago by a German scholar named Gustaf Kossinna, held that the proto-Indo-Europeans were an ancient race of north Germans — the people who made Corded Ware pots and axes. Kossinna thought that the ethnicity of people in the past — their biological identity, in effect — could be deduced from the stuff they left behind."Sharply defined archaeological cultural areas," he wrote, "correspond unquestionably with the areas of particular people or tribes."The north German tribe of proto-Indo-Europeans, Kossinna argued, had moved outward and dominated an area that stretched most of the way to Moscow. Nazi propagandists later used that as an intellectual justification for the modern Aryan "master race" to invade eastern Europe.Partly as a result, for decades after World War II the whole idea that ancient cultural shifts might be explained by migrations fell into ill repute in some archaeological circles. Even today it makes some archaeologists uncomfortable when geneticists draw bold arrows across maps of Europe."This kind of simplicity leads back to Kossinna," says Heyd, who's German. "It calls back old demons of blond, blue-eyed guys coming back somehow out of the hell where they were sent after World War II."Yet ancient DNA, which provides direct information about the biology of ancient humans, has become a strong argument against Kossinna's theory. First, in documenting the spread of the Yamnaya and their descendants deeper and deeper into Europe at just the right time, the DNA evidence supports the favored theory among linguists: that, not the other way around. Second, together with archaeology it amounts to a rejection of Kossinna's claim that some kind of pure race exists in Europe, one that can be identified from its cultural artifacts.All Europeans today are a mix. The genetic recipe for a typical European would be roughly equal parts Yamnaya and Anatolian farmer, with a much smaller dollop of African hunter-gatherer. But"To me, the new results from DNA are undermining the nationalist paradigm that we have always lived here and not mixed with other people," Gothenburg's Kristiansen says. "There's no such thing as a Dane or a Swede or a German." Instead, "we're all Russians, all Africans."