It was cold, remote and involved picking fights with woolly mammoths - but it seems ancient Siberia 30,000 years ago was home to a hardy and previously unknown group of humans. Scientists say the discovery could help solve longstanding mysteries about the ancestors of native North Americans.While it is commonly believed the ancestors of native North Americans arrived from Eurasia via a now submerged land bridge called Beringia, exactly which groups crossed and gave rise to native North American populations has been difficult to unpick.Now scientists say they might have found some answers to the conundrums.Writing in the journal Nature, Eske Willerslev and colleagues reveal how they drew on existing data from modern populations as well as analysing ancient DNA from the remains of 34 individuals obtained from sites around north-eastern Siberia, dating from more than 31,000 years ago up to 600 years ago.The key remains were fragments of two tiny human milk teeth, shed by males, found at a place in Russia called Yana Rhinoceros Horn Site. First excavated in 2001, the site offers the earliest direct evidence of humans in north-eastern Siberia, with finds also including bone items and stone tools.While it had previously been thought that these remains might be from the ancestors of native North Americans, the DNA data suggests otherwise."What we see here is a much more complex story than what we believed was the case," said Willerslev, director of the Lundbeck Foundation Centre for Geogenetics at the University of Copenhagen.The results reveal these individuals weresaid Willerslev.But, crucially,nstead, analysis of the collection of genomes suggests the population that became"[Ancestors of] Native Americans are not the first people in north-eastern Siberia as most people, if not everybody thought," said Willerslev, adding that DNA recovered in north-eastern Siberia from what is believed to be an Ancient Paleo Siberian was crucial to the work. "This is the first evidence we have, real evidence, of something very close genetically to Native Americans," he said.The team add that one possibility is that the mixing involving the East Asians occurred in southern Beringia - one of the areas that could have offered respite from harshening conditions at the time.said Willerslev. "This is also the reason you don't have any very close connection between contemporary Siberians and Native Americans."John Hoffecker from the University of Colorado Boulder, who was not involved in the study, welcomed the research, saying, even in very difficult conditions, 30,000 years ago -"That's a pretty healthy population," he said. "We had no idea 30 years ago that we had this robust healthy hunter-gatherer population thriving up in the high Arctic 30,000 years ago - it is amazing."Hoffecker added the presence of the group suggests it was the ice sheets in North America, not hostile conditions in Beringia, that kept people from reaching the Americas sooner.