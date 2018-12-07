The tiara maybe the oldest of its type in the world.

© Novosibirsk Institute of Archeology and Ethnography



© The Siberian Times



Its diameter could have changed with years due to gradual straightening of the curved part

© The Siberian Times



including some decorated

© Vladimir Pitulko



The remarkable find was made this summer in the famous Siberian cave where over many millennia early Home sapiens lived alongside extinct Neanderthals and another long-gone branch of ancient man known as Denisovans.It appears to have had a practical use: to keep hair out of the eyes; it's size indicates it was for male, not female, use.of ancient man, acting like a passport or identity card.before being discarded as broken in a cave that is seen by archaeologists as one of the most significant treasure troves of early man anywhere in the world.The Palaeolithic tiara can be dated to between 45,000 to 50,000 years, and was worn by a man with a large head, according to researcher Alexander Fedorchenko, from Novosibirsk Institute of Archeology and Ethnography., where a cord was threaded to tie the it at the back of the head.n the Denisova Cave in the Altai Mountains in southern Siberia.The latest discovery adds to the theory of Siberian researchers that the ancient inhabitants of the cave wore tiaras for many millennia and most likely produced them.'Finding one of the most ancient tiaras is very rare not just for the Denisova cave, but for the world. Ancient people used mammoth ivory to make beads, bracelets and pendants, as well as needles and arrow heads', said Fedorchenko.'The fragment we discovered is quite big, and judging by how thick the (strip) is, and by its large diameter, the headband was made for a big-headed man.'He explained that some 50,000 years after it was made, it fitted his own temple and the back of his head., he said.'Mammoth ivory plates were first thoroughly soaked in water to become more ductile and not crack during processing, and then they were bent under a right angle,' he said.'Any bent object tends to return to their original shape over time.'This is the so-called memory of the shape effect. We must remember this while trying to judge the size of the head of the tiara's owner by its diameter.', when they found palaeo-archeological remains which led to further research.Now the site on the border of Altai region and the Altai Republic, in the south of western Siberia, has a permanent research camp, seen as the pride of Novosibirsk Institute of Archaeology and Ethnography., said Fedorchenko.'Finding a piece as big as tiara is an incredibly rare discovery for Siberia.Such examples are from the Yana site in Yakutia.The tiara is a gift for trace evidence experts asby ancient men from the Denisova Cave, like whittling, soaking in water, bending, grinding, polishing and drilling.'These are all possible technologies from A to Z typically used in the Paleolithic time, but which are usually associated with activities of Homo sapiens.'Here we likely deal with another, more ancient culture, because', said Fedorchenko.What the Siberian scientist did find were bones of a new type of human that was named Homo altaiensis, or Denisovan.The researchers are still working with the precious piece of mammoth ivory, defining its dating and reconstructing the tiara.Once assembled, there will be pictures and drawings of what the tiara looked like many millennia ago.There is a good chance other pieces of the tiara will be found.'The mammoth ivory is so durable it keeps for centuries. As long as other pieces of tiara were not damaged or eaten by cave hyenas, we will find them,' said Fedorchenko.He explained the issues researchers face when dating pieces made of mammoth ivory.The radiocarbon method gives the date of the mammoth's death, but the age of the tusk and the time it was processed might differ for dozen thousand years.To get a more accurate dating, scientists have to date the archeological layer where the tiara was found.This can be done by radiocarbon dating of animal remains found in this layer, or by using a more up-to-date Optical Dating method.This technology allows experts to establish the time when the culture-containing layer was upper and revived daylight (photons).A finger bone fragment of 'X woman', a juvenile female, found in Denisova cave in 2008. Picture: Max Planck InstitutEarlier this year details were revealed in Nature journal of the discovery of, according to DNA findings.Other discoveries in the cave include bracelet made from made from stunning green-hued chlorite, bead jewellery from ostrich eggs, and a needle - still useable today.These testify to their talents, say archeologists.Denisovan blood lives on, but nowhere near Siberia.Remarkably,The Denisovans were first identified a decade ago when a tiny finger bone fragment of so-called 'X woman' was discovered, a young female who lived around 41,000 years ago.She was found to be neither Homo sapiens nor Neanderthal.