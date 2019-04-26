Society's Child
Iceland court makes Visa and Mastercard partner Valitor pay $10 million over WikiLeaks banking block
Fri, 26 Apr 2019 08:55 UTC
The District Court of Reykjavik is ordering Valitor to fork over some $10 million (1.2 billion Icelandic krona) to WikiLeaks payment processor DataCell and WikiLeaks publisher Sunshine Press after Valitor failed to comply with a 2013 Supreme Court order to resume processing credit card payments for WikiLeaks.
Valitor was warned when the ruling came down that if they did not lift the blockade, daily penalties would continue to pile up. It is reported that Valitor plans to appeal.
Iceland's Supreme Court ruled almost six years ago that Valitor had acted unlawfully in terminating its contract with DataCell.
The website sued Valitor in June 2012 over the "extrajudicial" banking blockade, which it said was done "without democratic oversight or transparency."
In 2010, Bank of America, VISA, Western Union, PayPal, and Mastercard jointly imposed a ban on donations to the publisher less than two weeks after it posted the Cablegate leaks, a damning trove of diplomatic cables that exposed the inner workings of governments around the world.
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was arrested earlier this month after Ecuador revoked his asylum claim and evicted him from its London embassy, where he had been living for seven years. He could be extradited to the US, where he faces charges of conspiring to unlawfully access the Pentagon's computer network.
Turning and turning in the widening gyre
The falcon cannot hear the falconer;
Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;
Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,
The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere
The ceremony of innocence is drowned;
The best lack all conviction, while the worst
Are full of passionate intensity.
~ from 'The Second Coming', 1919
The point is that "I" and my body, "I" and my mind, are not the same thing. Notice the use of "my", which almost everyone uses when talking about...
Iceland shows once again it is the only western country with a pair. The rest of the west grovels before the banksters and the US.
Macaroon doesn't get it yet. The French people want him gone.
"In any case, the vast majority of the literature requires that readers possess a background in environmental science, statistics, fluid mechanics...
I love how the writers ignore the giant mountain of lard that exists as a difference between Japan and the US to push their agenda. Japan heavily...