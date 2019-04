reports of fleas

up by 198 per cent on the same period in 2018 and of flies by 120 per cent.

Fleas and flies are normally a blight of the summer butbecause of climate change , according to experts.Calls to pest controllers surged in the first three months of the year, withThe blame has been laid on milder winters allowing the insects to emerge earlier to breed.This, according to the Met Office , with temperatures soaring as high as 20C.David Cross, head of Rentokil's technical training academy, said: 'There's been a sharp increase in the number of flea and fly inquiries out of season - they are coming out much earlier than we would expect., evidence suggests our warmer climate is having an impact on insect breeding seasons and is likely to be the cause for increased calls.'Some fly species use homes as dry places to hide over the winter months before re-emerging in the spring.Warmer conditions also mean food and household waste decompose faster, creating ideal conditions for house flies and their larvae.Fleas, meanwhile, typically live outside and, said Mr Cross.He added: 'Within the warmer weather, it's likely that increased numbers of these insects were brought back into the home.'This pest can be difficult to treat as any fleas found on the host - human and animal - typically represent five per cent of the total flea population nearby. The other.'