60cm (two feet) of snow is reported to have fallen in 24 hours

Meanwhile high in the Pyrenees! Les Angles ski center, 1800 m, SW France late this morning, April 22. Report: @lesangles_stationdeski TW / @Meteo_Pyrenees pic.twitter.com/e4jYGycUol — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) April 22, 2019

Fresh snow at Pas de la Casa, Andorra high in the Pyrenees (2000 m) this morning, April 21. Report: @untepsopursois / @Meteo_Pyrenees pic.twitter.com/8jp66tQrdD — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) April 21, 2019

with the precipitation falling as rain on lower slopes.About 80 ski areas are still open in the region - mostly resorts with glaciers, high altitude snowfields or some other snowsure reputation. The majority will, however, close on Sunday.The snowfall has been heaviest in the Western Alps, particularly along the Italian border with France and Switzerland.on high slopes with rain in the valley.Most of the ski lifts in the region have now closed but the Passo dei Salati and Punta Indren lifts are still operating (although the Cimalegna-Passo dei Salati chairlift does not operate on weekdays).Next week from Monday 29 April until Sunday 5 May the lifts from Stafal to the Indren glacier will be open for freeriding.Other areas are yet to report how much snow they've had but forecast totals for other areas included 20cm for Val d'Isere, 30cm for Madesimo and 40cm for Cervinia.Again most resorts are already closed here but Arcalis in Andorra and several areas in the Spanish Pyrenees are still open.