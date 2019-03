© Twitter / @Plan_INFOCA



this corresponds to the number of fires usually recorded mid-August.

It's not really unexpected, but it's still alarming. Along with high pollution levels , the record hot temperatures many of us experienced this February led to an exceptional number of wildfires in western Europe.According to the Emergency Management Service of the EU agency CopernicusCompared to the 2008-2018 average number of fires,The area of surface burnt is slightly lower, with 74,482 hectares, the typical situation in mid-July. In March, the 2008-2018 average is of 4,872 hectares burnt for all Europa., strikingly above the overall average number of fires (24 at its highest), and also well above the typical burnt area.number of wildfires but the surface burnt remains slightly less worrying. Neighbour Portugal stays among the average for the season., and Ireland, with an average of 9 wildfires a year, has already recorded 5.In Eastern Europe,, by the end of the year and. But on the other hand,For the record,The Copernicus EMS data records the number of fires of 30 hectares or larger.Hungary is another European Country beating temperature records but luckily hasn't registered any wildfire.The phenomenon is clearly visible on the Copernicus EMS Rapid Damage Assesment Map, comparing the number of alerts between January and March in 2018 and this year.