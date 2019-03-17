Seasonal snowfall totals for California's Sierra Nevada mountains are now out:
Check out the incredible snow amounts across the Sierra Nevada this winter season! Some ski resorts have received about 550 to 600+ inches of snow so far. #cawx pic.twitter.com/WwDmRX4fgA— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) March 12, 2019
433 inches (10.99 meters) up to 618 inches (15.7 meters) so far ... and counting.
All of that snow and wet weather has led to a complete reversal of Jerry "Moonbeam" Brown's Perm-A-Drought declaration of 2016.
Even Wired predicted that California would be forever in a permanent state of drought, no matter what.
Thanks to H.B. Schmidt for these links.
"How times change," says H.B. "Betcha we won't hear anything from all those Hollywood types about this since they're too busy gnashing their teeth over climate change to notice how resilient and variable Mother Nature actually is."