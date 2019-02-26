Yorkshire moorland fire
A major moorland fire has broken out above Marsden in West Yorkshire.

Around forty fire fighters are at the moment tackling the blaze next to the Great Western Inn on Manchester Road.

Four appliances from West Yorkshire are there and one from Greater Manchester is tackling the fire from their side.

200 square metres of moorland are ablaze and the fire service say it's likely that they'll be there throughout the night. No cause is yet known.