Today is the warmest February day on record in the UK with temperatures reaching, the Met Office has announced.It is also the first time the country has seen a high over 20C during winter, according to the weather service.The balmy weather has been enjoyed across Britain, with places as far north as Carlisle seeing the mercury soar into the high teens today.Grahame Madge, a Met Office spokesman, told The Independent earlier on Monday that the rising temperatures were putting the UK-wide record within touching distance.Mr Madge said the mild conditions had been partly caused byBut he cautioned against assumptions the unusual temperatures were down to climate change, as"One effect we expect to see is temperatures rising. Whether climate change has given these conditions a nudge, it is the sort of pattern we would expect to see."What meteorologists will be looking for now is whether the weather pattern itself is a feature of climate change or whether it is just a little bit warmed because of the background warming."The BBC weather forecaster Tomasz Schafernaker called Monday's temperatures "utterly astonishing". The broadcaster's weather service said it amounted to a winter "heatwave".The unseasonably warm weather is forecast to continue throughout Monday and Tuesday, before giving way to cooler conditions on Wednesday.By the weekend the Atlantic systems look likely to bring spells of wet and windy weather across all parts of the country, according to the Met Office.