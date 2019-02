© REUTERS



A FURIOUS Government row has erupted after Gavin Williamson was accused of risking Britain's chances to access Chinese markets worth billions.Chinese deputy PM Hu Chunhua was due to hold trade talks with Philip Hammond this weekend.But he dramatically cancelled the meeting on Monday afternoon - just hours after the Defence Secretary publicly lashed China's military ambitions.In a fiery speech, Mr Williamson A source told The Sun:The agreements would have opened up access to markets worth an estimated £10.2billion over five years. Mr Hammond was expected to return to Britain on Sunday triumphantly clutching the two Memorandums of Understandings with China.But Mr Chunhua pulled out of the talks at the eleventh hour.Instead, China offered up only junior officials - ending hopes any agreements would be reached.The Sun understands that officials have embarked on a frantic round of diplomacy to try to get the talks back on track for this weekend.