VLADIMIR Putin might trigger World War 3 if he continues trying to "subvert, undermine and influence countries around the world" - according to Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson.Mr Williamson, who told Mr Putin to "shut up and go away" in an astonishing broadside at the Kremlin last month, has slammed Russia's "cold-blooded attack" on double agent Sergei Skripal in Salisbury.The defence chief warned Russia poses a real threat to Western and global security.He said: "Putin is investing in long-range missiles, boasting about nuclear systems and engaging in brazen cyber operations."We shouldn't forget this was the first offensive use of a nerve agent in Europe since the Second World War."This was an illegal and contemptuous use of force against our country by the Russian State, endangering innocent lives."The Kremlin's response has been to unleash a tidal wave of smears, lies and mockery.""We're having to counter rising state-based dangers and react to growing global instability."Iran's proxy military presence in Iraq, Syria and Yemen, as well as its nuclear aspirations are well-known."North Korea has demonstrated an active global cyber capability while its reckless nuclear missile programme poses a deeply disturbing threat."Then there is President Putin."Mr Williamson said: "If we were in any doubt of the danger posed by Moscow, we only have to look at events in Salisbury."Russia has demanded Britain removes 50 diplomats from Moscow after being angered by the strength of the Western axis' move to expel 130 Putin-backed spies around the globe.Prime Minister Theresa May and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson secured a robust international response to the unprovoked act of Russian aggression.Mr Williamson praised the "heartening" work of allies who "unite behind us and push back against the Kremlin's desire to divide us.The Defence Secretary, who replaced Sir Michael Fallon in the post last year, said: "We're taking a leaf out of the RAF's book, conducting a Modernising Defence Programme that will transform our Armed Forces."It will be more productive, more lethal and more hard hitting, able to counter conventional threats and deal with the new challenges of hybrid conflict."He said: "This is a crucial moment."As we look to embrace a post-Brexit world, a bold new chapter is opening for our Armed Forces."Fittingly, our mighty air force, a century on, continues to lead the charge."The sky has never been the limit for the RAF, as their famous motto reminds us."Through adversity to the stars."