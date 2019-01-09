The Defence secretary urges Britons to stop downplaying the country's influence internationally and recognise that the UK will stand tall on the world stage after leaving the European Union.
In an interview with The Telegraph in his Ministry of Defence office, Mr Williamson says: "We have got to be so much more optimistic about our future as we exit the European Union.
"This is our biggest moment as a nation since the end of the Second World War, when we can recast ourselves in a different way, we can actually play the role on the world stage that the world expects us to play.
"For so long - literally for decades - so much of our national view point has actually been coloured by a discussion about the European Union.
"This is our moment to be that true global player once more - and I think the Armed Forces play a really important role as part of that."
Comment: Translation: "We've been at war for over 100 straight years now. The world would miss us if we suddenly stopped, so we've got more wars lined up."
Britain will turn its back on the 1968 "East of Suez" strategy, which led to Britain withdrawing from military bases in Malaysia, Singapore, the Persian Gulf and the Maldives, he says.
"So many times when you have been out into the Middle East or the Far East they actually bring up the policy of 1968 east of Suez," he says.
"We have got to make it clear that that is a policy that has been ripped up and Britain is once again a global nation."
Mr Williamson is working on plans for two new UK bases in Caribbean and the Indo-Pacific region so Britain can project her influence militarily after Brexit.
Britain already has permanent joint operating bases in Cyprus, Gibraltar, the Falkland Islands and Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean.
A source close to Mr Williamson said the new bases could be sited in Singapore or Brunei in the South China Sea, or Montserrat or Guyana in the Caribbean "within the next couple of years".
He says: "I am also very much looking at how can we get as much of our resources forward based, actually creating a deterrent but also taking a British presence. We are looking at those opportunities not just in the Far East but also in the Caribbean as well."
The bases would have service and maintenance staff, supply ships and equipment sited there.
Mr Williamson has deliberately attempted to ensure that UK military assets are visibly deployed around the world over the past year as a demonstration of British military might.
He says: "For the first time in a generation this Christmas we have two ships operating in the Pacific Ocean a long way from home.
"We are the second biggest inward investor into that region. So if our economic interests are there we should also have a military interest there."
Comment: At least he dispenses with the freedom and democracy bullshit, exposing in one simple explanation that the last 300 years has always been about using gunships to 'get stuff' and 'open up markets'.
With just over 90 days until Britain leaves the European Union, the Defence secretary says it is time to strike a more optimistic tone about the UK's future outside the EU.
Mr Williamson predicts that the "political focus will shift quite dramatically" after Brexit and the UK has to build "deeper relationships with Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Caribbean countries but also nations right across Africa".
Comment: Watch out, ex-colonies!
He says these countries will "look to us to provide the moral leadership, the military leadership and the global leadership".
"They realise that we are good partners and actually the values that we stand for of tolerance, democracy and justice, these are the values that they hold dear to their hearts."
Comment: Where do they program these robots with this lingo?? British toffs wouldn't know justice if it slapped them about the head.
Mr Williamson says he is frustrated by the national pastime of undervaluing the potential for Britain's global influence, citing research by Tory peer Lord Ashcroft.
The research showed that while "the rest of the world saw Britain standing 10 feet tall - when actually we stood six feet tall - Britons saw us standing five feet tall, not the six, and certainly not the 10."
Comment: Man, when we said years ago that reality colliding with the reality-creators wasn't going to be pretty we had no idea just how deluded the reality-creators would remain in the face of overwhelming defeat.
Mr Williamson brushes aside questions about why the state is considering deploying troops before and after Brexit day saying that they would have been readied with or without a deal.
He says: "This is good sensible planning to make sure that everything runs as smoothly as possible.
"Good planning is what the British people expects the Government to do. It isn't about anything else than just to make sure there is a resource there if people ask for it.
"We were always planning to carry a contingency there just to make sure that things run smoothly with or without a deal because actually it is sensible to be able to have a resource that people are able to call upon, and if there is any issue issues or anyone wants a bit of extra help the people are there."
Turning to the escalating crisis of migrants coming across the English Channel in rubber dinghies, Mr Williamson said all three Services stood ready to help if called on by the Home Office.
He said: "We have not had any requests as yet but if the Home Office is in need of Armed Forces support then our Navy, Air Force and Army stand ready to assist.
"Our military is always willing to help civil authorities as we did in Salisbury this year and will continue to do so as and when required."
Comment: The UK can't even feed much of its population, and could potentially collapse from Brexit, but its managers are planning global, expensive military expansion??
They seem to be more anxious about no longer being able to war and plunder overseas than they are about the imminent loss of their country.
Big business in the UK is also preparing to jump ship. Maybe it's for the best. The people can rebuild a more humane culture on the ruins left behind by the imperial class.