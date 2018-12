War-weariness among the public and wariness among politicians mean next year could be the first since at least 1914 that British soldiers, sailors and air crews are not engaged in fightingWhen British forces pull down the union jack for the last time in Afghanistan this year, it will be a hugely symbolic moment. It is not just that the departure marks the end of 13 years of British involvement in combat in that troubled country. The surprise is that it could also signal the end of a century or more of unbroken warfare by British forces.Next year may be the first since at least 1914 that British soldiers, sailors and air crews will not be engaged in fighting somewhere - the first time Britain is totally at peace with the rest of the world.Since Britain's declaration of war against Germany in August 1914, not a year has passed without its forces being involved in conflict. It is a statistic that has been largely overlooked, and not one about which the government is likely to boast.The past 100 years have seen two world wars, large-scale conflicts in Korea and Iraq, and small-scale actions in Africa, the Middle East and Asia. There have been punitive operations in defence of empire, cold war operations, post-9/11 support for the US, and the Troubles in Ireland.. Even during 1968, a year often hailed by members of the British armed forces and some military historians as a year of peace, there was fighting.Britain's generals and politicians anticipate that 2015 may be a year finally without conflict and are planning accordingly. Senior military staff describe this as a "strategic pause".Assuming agreement is reached with the Afghanistan government before the end of the year,to help with training at the army academy, andbut not for combat. Special forcesThe potential absence of war is attributed to a number of factors: lack of public support for the Afghanistan and Iraq conflicts; cuts in the size of the army, making it harder to mount similar operations; an increasingly multicultural Britain that could make intervention in Muslim countries more problematic; and antipathy among the present generation of politicians to interventions, as demonstrated by last year's Commons vote against action in Syria.A report by the International Institute for Strategic Studies this week showed Britain dropping from fourth place to fifth in the world in terms of budget spending on defence. The army is to be cut from 102,000 to 82,500 by 2018.The former Labour defence secretary Lord Browne said: "The British public have made it clear that there is very little support for new expeditionary wars of choice, even where there is a national security dimension. They may tolerate long-range support of oppressed people, but intervention by UK troops is for now off-limits."The new generation of British politicians have taken note. They have seen their immediate predecessors' political capital drain away in times of war. In my view, there is a growing reluctance among them to allow the same thing to happen to their generation."Read the rest here