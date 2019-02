Earlier this month, a long kept list of Ph.D. scientists who "dissent from Darwinism" reached a milestone - it crossed the threshold of 1,000 signers."There are 1,043 scientists on the 'A Scientific Dissent from Darwinism' list. It passed the 1,000 mark this month," said Sarah Chaffee, a program officer for the Discovery Institute, which maintains the list "A Scientific Dissent From Darwinism" is a simple, 32-word statement that reads:Those who sign it "must either hold a Ph.D. in a scientific field such as biology, chemistry, mathematics, engineering, computer science, or one of the other natural sciences; or they must hold an M.D. and serve as a professor of medicine," according to the institute.In interviews with The College Fix, some of the list's signers explained why they were willing to go public with their skepticism."[Darwin's theory] claimed to explain all major features of life and I think that's very unlikely. Nonetheless, I think, that is it's accepted in the scientific community unthinkingly and it's taught to kids unthinkingly," said Michael Behe , a professor of biological sciences at Lehigh University."Getting a list of scientists who point out that they don't believe the orthodoxy can kind of open up some minds hopefully," he said."It is clearly a growing trend with biology to think that," Behe added.Regarding how his colleagues view the list, Behe said, "Most of my peers are unaware of it, but those who are aware of it don't like it one bit. They think that anybody who would sign such a list has to have a dishonorable motive for doing so."Taking a stand comes with a risk. Scott Minnich, an associate professor of microbiology at the University of Idaho, said he has many times been accused of being "anti-science."Minnich went on to quote the writer C.S. Lewis: "Men became scientific because they expected Law in Nature, and they expected Law in Nature because they believed in a Law Giver."David Dewitt, chair of the Department of Biology and Chemistry at Liberty University, told The College Fix in an email interview he signed the list because "I don't believe that Darwinism accounts for all living things.Dewitt said he's not alone."I think more scientists are realizing the limitations to Darwinism, specifically in regard to the origin of life and the complexity of the cell. So much of how cells actually work reveal how impossible it is that life arose from mutation and natural selection. As we have learned more and more about molecular and cellular biology,," Dewitt told The Fix in an email interview.Shun Cheung, an associate professor of computer science at Emory University, referred The College Fix to his website to outline his concerns."When Darwin formulated his 'evolution theory,' [he] did not have good microscopes and the cell was a blob to him without any structure. Darwin thought that a cell was simple and without structure. We now know that a cell is like a complex factory consisting of many different components-each with a distinct function. Each part/component is necessary in the entire operation of the cell," Cheung writes.