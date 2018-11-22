I've been commissioned to review Behe's new book, out next year, so I am reading it now. I'm about 70 pages in and so far, all I've seen is, "Gee, this stuff is complicated!"

With surpassing irony it turns out that...Darwinian evolution proceeds mainly by damaging or breaking genes, which, counter-intuitively, sometimes helps survival. In other words, the mechanism is powerfully de-volutionary. It promotes the rapid loss of genetic information. Laboratory experiments, field research, and theoretical studies all forcefully indicate that, as a result, random mutation and natural selection make evolution self-limiting. That is, the very same factors that promote diversity at the simplest levels of biology actively prevent it at more complex ones. Darwin's mechanism works chiefly by squandering genetic information for short-term gain.





Several Red Flags

...every cell has evolved mechanisms that identify and eliminate misfolded and unassembled proteins.

The Core Argument

Darwin's finches: Approximately a dozen species of finches on the Galápagos island descended from a single species over a period of two million years.

Cichlid fishes: About 500 species of cichlid fishes in Lake Victoria evolved from a single species over a period of 15,000 years. Similar numbers of species evolved from single species in Lake Malawi over a few million years and in Lake Tanganyika over 10 million years.

E. coli: Approximately 60,000 generations of E. coli were studied by Richard Lenski's research group. They periodically froze samples, so the changes in DNA could be mapped throughout the populations' histories.

Break or blunt any gene whose loss would increase the number of offspring.

First Rule of Adaptive Evolution

The Big Picture

evolution produces a limited number of changes and then no further significant change is possible