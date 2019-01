Empire star Jussie Smollett is in the hospital after two people allegedly assaulted him on the streets of Chicago around 2:00 a.m. last night.The police are investigating the attack as a hate crime, since the perpetrators reportedly made racist and homophobic slurs. Smollett is a gay black man. Several media outlets referenced claims that appeared in TMZ 's coverage of this matter"According to the victim, the offenders' faces were concealed," a police spokesperson told Reason. "We have no record indicating that [they shouted 'MAGA'], we only have record of them shouting racial and homophobic slurs at him.""We have no record of The MAGA Country comment," said the police in a statement. "We have racial and homophobic comments documented."Until we know more, it would be wise to avoid making any sweeping generalizations about who to blame for this . The best course of action right now is to wish Smollett a speedy recovery and wait for better information.Updated at 7:30 p.m.: Chicago PD now tell me via email that "in the initial reports there was no mention of MAGA," but "when detectives follow[ed] up with him later in the day, he recalled the offender[s] making those comments and detectives completed a supplemental report." It would appear that earlier statements by the police were erroneous. I have changed the headline of this article to reflect new information, and await a statement from Smollett himself.Here are screenshots of the police statements. First:Second: