© Tom Williams/Getty Images



William Barr's confirmation to become Attorney General [took] place January 15-16, 2019. This article was originally published on December 12, 2018.Was Trump duped by Deep State enemies, who have placed another predator into his administration with the power to destroy his presidency? Or has Trump co-opted and turned Barr, in the hopes that Barr will do Trump's bidding? Why would Barr ever turn against his own Deep State cronies?With Barr in place, is Trump signaling to his enemies thatagainst Trump, who remains surrounded by Bush/Clinton "swamp creatures" such as National Security Adviser John Bolton , who is one of Barr's many fellow Iran-Contra co-conspirators , Vice President Mike Pence (who is in ideal position for a coup against Trump, and remains very cozy with the Clintons , dozens of Obama appointees that remain in place, and Republican "Never Trumpers", all of whom continue to undermine Trump.Pay careful attention to the confirmation "hearings".Will anyone in Washington, or in the CIA asset-filled mainstream media, dare bring up Iran-Contra? Will anyone dare detail Barr's corruption, and his longstanding ties to the Bush/Clinton network? What about the fact thatEven the alternative media, including the whistleblowing research-intensive pro-Trump anon community, has been virtually silent on Barr, despite the fact thatRumors abound that slippery Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is expected to leave the Justice Department following Barr's likely confirmation. This furtherWilliam Barr could well determine the course of the political war between President Donald Trump and his enemies, and decide the fate of Donald Trump's presidency itself.