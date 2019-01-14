At least five people were injured in a household gas explosion in a 9-storey building in Russia's Rostov Region.A spokesperson for the operational headquarters of the Russian Emergencies Ministry at the site of an incident told Sputnik on Monday thatafter a gas blast in a 9-storey building in Russian city of Shakhty in Rostov region."The gas clap occurred in apartment 30on Khabarova Street 16," the spokesperson said.According to preliminary information, the blast occurred on the ninth storey.Russian Emergencies Ministry's press service reported that 140 people had been evacuated from the building.