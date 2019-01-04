© Babylon Bee

Washington, D.C.-Despite scrutiny from critics, incoming congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez continues to claim she grew up on the hard-knock streets of Mos Eisley, the thriving hub of the seedy underworld of the desert planet Tatooine."I'm still Alex from the most wretched hive of scum and villainy," she tweeted along with a picture of her new congressional office. "You can take me out of the dangerous, crime-ridden spaceport, but you can't take the dangerous, crime-ridden spaceport out of me."She also added that growing up in a place full of criminals should help her adjust to Washington, D.C. life quickly.Critics were quick to point out that Mos Eisley is a fictional spaceport from the Star Wars universe, but Ocasio-Cortez hit them with the perfect clapback, accusing her critics of "mansplaining" and "catcalling" her. "Just because Mos Eisley is fictional, doesn't mean it's not real," she said.At publishing time, Ocasio-Cortez had admitted she actually grew up on the upper levels of Coruscant, but it was "close enough" to qualify as living in the streets of Mos Eisley.