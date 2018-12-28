Being careful to avoid biopsies if at all possible as they are strongly related to allowing the cancer to metastasize.

Surgical therapy can be a useful intervention but it should be delayed as long as possible while the patient is on metabolic therapy so the tumor will shrink and allow the margins to be more well defined so it can be removed more easily.

Avoid radiation and chemotherapy at all costs as they typically impair the immune system that is ultimately responsible for resolving the tumor.

More than 1,600 people die from cancer every DAY in the U.S., but 8,100 die from cancer every day in China, where the problem is far worse. Remember these are deaths per day, not cancer diagnosis.

It is vital to understand that more people die from cancer treatment than the cancer itself .

Introduction to Cancer as a Metabolic Disease

The Warburg Effect

Aerobically, in the mitochondria

Anaerobically, in the cytoplasm, which generates lactic acid, a toxic byproduct in high concentrations

Different Types of Mitochondrial Abnormalities Are Found in Cancer Cells

Cancer Is Not a Gene-Driven Disease

no genetic abnormalities were found in cancer cells at all

Warburg's Missing Link

mSLP is the production of ATP when you move a phosphate group from an organic substrate onto an ADP molecule, so it's an ancient way of generating energy. In other words, it's an organic molecule that is an electron acceptor rather than oxygen ...



You're moving phosphate groups from an organic substrate onto the ADP as the acceptor, and you can generate massive amounts of energy from this process which can replace the level of lost energy from the damaged mitochondria ...



In the normal cell, you're making most of your ATP from oxidative phosphorylation, but in the cancer cell you're making most of it from mSLP inside the same organelle [i.e., the mitochondria].

Why Cancer Cells Don't Self-Destruct

Healthy Mitochondrial Respiration Prevents Cancer Formation

CoQ10 or ubiquinol (the reduced form)

L-Carnitine, which shuttles fatty acids to the mitochondria

D-ribose, which is raw material for the ATP molecule

Magnesium

Marine-based omega-3

All B vitamins, including riboflavin, thiamine and B6

Alpha-lipoic acid (ALA)

How Metabolic Therapy Can Improve Cancer Treatment

Support Cutting Edge Metabolic Therapies That Address the True Cause of Cancer: Defective Mitochondria

Ketogenic diet

Glycolytic inhibitors

Oxygen therapy

Glutamine inhibitors

Exogenous ketones

Other metabolic targeting therapies

