Did you know that according to the American Cancer Society over 1,600 people die every day from cancer in the U.S.? That's over 600,000 people each year. And when you include the entire world population that number climbs tenfold to over 7.6 million. Think about it. What if that many people died each day from Zika, or Ebola or polio?
It would be headline news every single night. Yet you hear little or nothing about the over 1,600 cancer victims (and that number grows daily) who suffer immeasurably from decades-old treatments and lose their lives because of them every day. Why is this happening, you may be wondering? Can it be true that cancer is so complicated that there's nothing we can do except wait for the big breakthrough that never comes? The next "cutting edge" treatment that at best extends life for another few months?
The conventional medical community is so attached to the flawed genetic theory of cancer that they fail to use new science exposing the mitochondria dysfunction that is evident in almost all cancers. They simply accept the tragic loss of over a half million people with cancer each year.
It is beyond catastrophic that over 1,600 people suffer and die prematurely EVERY DAY because conventional cancer care fails to incorporate advanced dietary interventions to stop this madness. Even stage 4 cancer does not have to be a death sentence. With this powerful nutritional strategy, the unnecessary deaths from cancer could be radically reduced. But first, let's take a look at what's standing in the way.
Why Aren't We Winning the War on Cancer?
President Nixon declared the "War on Cancer" in 1971. Nearly 50 years later, the survival rate has remained about the same for traditional treatments - under 2.5 percent. And the number of new cancers rises just about every year. We are clearly not winning the war on cancer!
toxic chemotherapy. Radiation and surgery have been used for over a century.
Chemotherapy was developed after World War II from a derivative of mustard gas. Mustard gas and other chemotherapies were later found to be powerful carcinogens. These conventional treatments simply aren't working.
Even the newer era of "targeted immunotherapies" has been a dismal failure. Indeed, the probability of dying from these therapies is greater than the probability of living slightly longer. Yet we are spending billions on new and increasingly more expensive cancer drugs that have marginal efficacy at best.
Established oncology clings to the failed system based on the gene theory and tries to generate hope for new cancer drugs that continue to fail us. A vast pharmaceutical system supports the current cancer ideology. When you're treated for cancer in the U.S. and many other developed nations, these established therapies are your ONLY options. Your oncologist must treat you within the standard protocol of slash, burn and poison!
Even worse, if you have a child with cancer and disagree with conventional slash, burn and poison recommendations, state protective services can take custody of your child. And, you can lose custody of ALL your non-adult children because you are viewed as an "unfit" parent and the "state" knows better than you do.
But this failure to tame the beast doesn't mean that effective, nontoxic treatments aren't available. Outside of this stagnant circle sits non-patentable therapies that can't get the billion-dollar backing to fund the type of studies that would win approval form the oncology community.
What if You Could Wipe Away Your Fear of Cancer?
- Believe they can do little to protect themselves
- Feel they lack effective strategies to manage cancer if they do get it
- Dread traditional cancer treatments so much they avoid being diagnosed
The National Cancer Institute and the academic and pharmaceutical cancer industries are locked into an old school of thought: Cancer is a genetic disease. Because they're not willing to look at alternative causes for cancer (there's no shortage of scientific evidence to prove cancer isn't a genetic disease) it's nearly impossible to advance innovative therapies for cancer management and prevention.
The good news is, there are pioneers out there who are working tirelessly to do just that: develop treatment protocols that can radically address, prevent and treat most cases of cancer. Let me introduce you to one of them.
Meet THE Game Changer in the World of Cancer: Thomas Seyfried
Cancer as a Metabolic Disease: On the Origin, Management and Treatment of Cancer." This is the gold standard medical textbook for alternative oncologists and a savvy public.
But unless you have training in biochemistry, you may want to start with Travis Christofferson's best-selling book, "Tripping over the Truth: How the Metabolic Theory of Cancer Is Overturning One of Medicine's Most Entrenched Paradigms." Christofferson's book is a needed step to understanding the details of Seyfried's pioneering work.
Seyfried has a distinguished background. He was a postdoctoral fellow in the department of neurology at the Yale University School of Medicine and then served on the faculty as an assistant professor in neurology. Throughout his long career, he's received many awards and honors from organizations such as the American Oil Chemists Society, the National Institutes of Health, the American Society for Neurochemistry and the Ketogenic Diet Special Interest Group of the American Epilepsy Society.
He recently received the Distinguished Alumni Award from the University of New England, and a lifetime achievement award from the Academy of Comprehensive Integrative Medicine.
He presently serves on several editorial boards, including those for Nutrition and Metabolism, Neurochemical Research, the Journal of Lipid Research, and ASN Neuro, where he is a senior editor. In total, Seyfried also has over 170 peer-reviewed publications in the scientific literature.
How Seyfried's Metabolic Theory of Cancer Differs From the Genetic Model of Cancer
Keep in mind, the established dogma that cancer is a genetic disease rules everything - from the research that receives funding to how an oncologist treats you in the U.S. and other developed nations. This dogma is what fuels the entire cancer industry. However, Seyfried disagrees. He and others have been able to advance the theory that cancer is primarily the result of defective energy metabolism in, and damage to, the cells' mitochondria.
Simply put, genetic mutations are not the primary cause of cancer but are, rather, a downstream effect of the defective energy metabolism. As long as your mitochondria remain healthy and functional, your chances of developing cancer are slim!
Seyfried is one of the pioneers in the application of nutritional ketosis for cancer, a therapy that stems from the work of Dr. Otto Warburg, one of the most brilliant biochemists of the 20th century. Warburg, a personal friend of Albert Einstein, received the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1931 for how cells obtain energy from respiration. He was even nominated for two additional Nobel's.
His life's mission was to find a cure for cancer. However, the findings from his work on cancer's cause and cellular processes were largely ignored and ridiculed by the oncology research community because they were considered too simple and didn't fit the genetic model.
Seyfried has followed in Warburg's scientific footsteps. He conducts important research at Boston College to advance the metabolic theory of cancer and the crucial role nutritional ketosis plays in both prevention and treatment. Let's learn more about how Seyfried's important work is saving cancer patients' lives - and what that might mean for you, too, if you develop cancer.
Meet Travis Christofferson
If you're a regular reader of my newsletter, you've likely heard of Christofferson, as he was one of my most popular interviews. He is the author of one of the most profound books ever written about cancer: "Tripping Over the Truth." In his book, Christofferson demonstrates in no uncertain terms why the conventional approach to cancer treatment is fatally flawed.
Describing the journey from discovery to today's applications in very readable terms, he traces the development of metabolic therapy from Dr. Otto Warburg's early work to Thomas Seyfried's groundbreaking advancements. In 2013, Christofferson set up the nonprofit Single Cause Single Cure Foundation to support the research and clinical application of metabolic therapies for cancer patients.
'Quitting Carbs Saved my Life!' - Cancer Victim With Inoperable Brain Tumor and Just Months to Live Embraces the Ketogenic Diet
When Pablo Kelly started having migraines in 2013, he chalked them off to the summer heat. But soon after nearly collapsing at work and experiencing a drooping of one side of his mouth, and then seizures, he feared something serious was happening to him. Pablo, then 25, soon learned he had inoperable stage 4 glioblastoma multiforme, a deadly form of brain cancer. And he was told he had just months to live.
When doctors offered him radiation treatments and chemotherapy, he did the math and realized the survival statistics for his age were about 3 percent, and that was with up to 15 months of chemotherapy.
ketogenic diet. His new eating plan excluded processed foods, refined sugars, starches, breads, grains and even root vegetables. Pablo felt he had nothing to lose by making a drastic change in his eating habits. Two years later, CT scans show no growth of his tumor.
He attributes his unusual success to his special diet, supplements and natural anti-inflammatories. Regularly, he fasts and restricts his calories. Pablo is convinced that the ketones his body produces during ketosis supply fuel to his healthy cells, and the lack of glucose helps starve and stabilize his tumor.
And here's an exciting last minute update to his story: Pablo just wrote to Seyfried to tell him that, while his brain tumor was originally considered inoperable, it became operable after two years on ketogenic metabolic therapy. He recently had brain surgery and is currently doing very well!
Mayo Clinic Asks Long-Term Physician Cancer Survivor: 'Just What Are You Doing?'
Dr. Bomar Herrin, 58, was the envy of many men his age. Working out regularly, he was averaging 16 pullups, punching the speed bag and doing a grueling P90X exercise program. But something unexpected occurred during his weightlifting routine in July 2009. Herrin, an emergency medicine physician for 30 years, felt a snap near his right shoulder.
Initially he was diagnosed with a pathological fracture. A biopsy revealed it was caused by a plasmacytoma, or a cluster of cancerous plasma cells. Plasma cells are a type of white blood cell, and when they become abnormal they are called myeloma. Myeloma cells in several parts of the body are called multiple myeloma. While Herrin had radiation to treat the plasmacytoma in his arm, a PET scan revealed lesions on his spine, sacrum and ribs, which indicated that his cancer might have spread.
In March 2017, his kappa/lambda ratio was normal for the first time - a measure of multiple myeloma activity. His eating plan has also helped him reduce and stabilize his weight at 173 pounds, down from 225. And he reports: "At the Mayo Clinic, I am now being asked to describe just what I am doing!"
Colon Cancer Patient Says 'No' to Standard Care and 'Yes' to the Ketogenic Diet - Four Years Later She Remains Cancer-Free
Primarily a researcher and professor, Seyfried doesn't personally see patients. Instead, he collaborates with clinicians who base their treatment protocols on metabolic therapy and nutritional ketosis protocols he developed. Yet, Seyfried receives progress reports from doctors and patients alike, as we've seen with Pablo Kelly and Bomar Herrin.
Recently he received an email from a gentleman who first learned about Seyfried and metabolic therapy from an interview I did with him June 16, 2013. Just four days after that interview, his wife had surgery for colon cancer. A 3-centimeter malignant section of her colon was removed, as well as 12 adjacent lymph nodes. Eight of them were cancerous.
Both this gentleman and his wife, Barb, had listened intently to our interview. That turned out to be a pivotal event in his wife's health journey. Shortly after her surgery, his wife was advised to commence the standard chemo regimen. Instead, she decided to start the ketogenic diet. Four years later, she continues to follow her ketogenic diet. And her colon cancer? During the last four years, her six-month tests have all been cancer-free!
5 Powerful Steps to Minimize Your Cancer Risk
Switch over to a cyclical ketogenic diet and then intermittent feasting and fasting (You'll find the exact steps in my newest book "Fat for Fuel")
Avoid pesticides, herbicides, genetically engineered and factory farmed foods (choose organic, locally grown wholefoods whenever possible)
Move more and exercise regularly (simply sitting less can make a profound difference in your health)
Get regular sun exposure and maintain healthy vitamin D serum levels (>60 ng/ml)
Detox your body with regular full spectrum infrared sauna sessions
Success Stories Pour in From Around the World - What Metabolic Therapy Can Potentially Do for End-Stage Cancer Patients
Dr. Abdul Slocum, a physician from Turkey, sees many end-stage cancer patients in his clinic, ChemoThermia Oncology Center. A significant number of his patients have pancreatic cancer. Pancreatic cancer has one of the worst prognoses of any cancer with over 90 percent of its victims dead within five years.
Most patients are diagnosed with the disease in its advanced stages. When a patient discovers he has stage 4 pancreatic adenocarcinoma, his life expectancy is about six months. If liver metastasis has occurred, he may live for only weeks.
Many of Slocum's patients have failed traditional therapies and some have even been sent home to die. When they enter his clinic, patients are immediately placed on a ketogenic diet and remain on it throughout their treatment. Here's what's most noteworthy about Slocum's approach:
- Treatment protocols are nontoxic and utilize practices based on metabolic therapy
- Any chemotherapy agents used are applied in the lowest possible dose to minimize harm to the body (and keep it an "approved" treatment)
- Patients experience a high quality of life during treatment, unlike the discomfort and toxic side effects that typically accompany conventional treatments
Could Metabolic Therapy Be Your Very Best Chance of Recovery if You Were Diagnosed With Cancer?
Slocum isn't the only cancer specialist seeing positive results. Dr. Jean-Pierre Spinosa is also reporting exciting results with metabolic therapy with patients in his practice in Switzerland:
- Two patients with metastatic breast cancer are still completely free of cancer
- A patient with metastatic prostate cancer is stable with PSA remaining at 7
- A patient with leiomyosarcoma (an aggressive type of soft tissue sarcoma) is stable
- A patient with inoperable grade 4 glioblastoma is stabilized on metabolic therapy
But if patients can get through this metabolic protocol, the median survival can increase 400 percent and their quality of life can be drastically improved. That's incredible! And imagine the potential outcome if clinics like these could treat more patients who are newly diagnosed and haven't yet been exposed to toxic and health-harming treatments? I believe that metabolic therapy creates for you, your family or loved ones, the very best chance for recovery from this devastating disease.
My Pledge to Seyfried - and How You Can Help
We are firmly convinced that Seyfried is making incredible contributions and medical advances that have the potential to prevent many millions of needless deaths from cancer. It is my intention to:
- Create public awareness (which I have aimed to do with this message to you)
- Spread the story to reach a large and diverse audience
- Support fundraising so Seyfried can continue his valuable research for clinicians to use with actual patients
Please note that's 100 percent of funds collected! Most other cancer fundraisers exist solely to support the slash, poison and burn paradigm. In other cancer research, large percentages of your donations are used for administrative expenses, with only a small percentage actually reaching the researchers. Not so with Seyfried's research. ALL of the money you donate goes directly to his important research.
But it gets even better, as I am deeply committed to this cause and promise to match your donations dollar for dollar. So, if you are able, I strongly encourage you to support Seyfried's research and help put a dent in this devastating disease.
If You're Already Supporting Traditional Cancer Causes, Do You Really Know Where Your Money Goes?
Did you know that Breast Cancer Awareness Month was launched by Astra Zeneca, a pharmaceutical company that sells both cancer treatments and toxic, carcinogenic pesticides? Sound like a possible conflict of interest? After all, the more women who "discover" they have breast cancer - even stage zero ductal carcinoma in situ, or DCIS - the more Astra Zeneca potentially profits.
More appropriately known as "Breast Cancer Industry Month," October is the month when corporations make money selling pink ribbon products while trying to convince you they care. And they want you to donate your money - lots of it!
- Downplays links between breast cancer and environmental toxins, including well-known endocrine disruptors like BPA, phthalatesand parabens (dismissing scientific study results as "conflicting and confusing")
- Does almost nothing to educate women about preventing breast cancer through diet and lifestyle - even failing to advise women to check their vitamin D levels!
- Promotes the use of tamoxifen, which is listed as a carcinogen by the World Health Organization as it increases uterine and other cancer risk (and happens to be made by Astra Zeneca)
- Encourages women to get mammograms even though breast cancer experts no longer recommend annual screening (General Electric, one of the largest mammogram machine manufacturers is Komen's "Promise Circle" Partner - donating over $1 million to Komen annually)
- All members of their scientific advisory board think cancer is a genetic disease based on their published articles. This fact alone can explain why this organization is not likely to reduce breast cancer incidence or significantly improve long-term survival
Over a third of the money went to treatment research (within the old paradigm) and another 23 percent went to "biology," based on the belief that cancer is a genetic disease. The remainder went to early detection and diagnosis, survivorship and outcomes, and contributing factors. Only 4 percent of grant money was dedicated to prevention!1
Escape the Pink? You May Still Be in the Red
You've already blacklisted Komen? Good for you! That's a great start. However, if you're donating to any of these other cancer organizations on the 2017 "50 Worst Charities in America" list, you may also be throwing your money away:
Make no mistake, all of these charities have been locked into this pattern for the last 20 to 30 years. Wouldn't you rather direct your donation to support research that can offer real hope and a better way to manage cancer? And wouldn't you rather see 100 percent of your donation dollars applied to research for cancer therapies that might make a real difference in treatment and recovery and prevent millions from going through all the needless pain and suffering of the slash, burn and poison system?
When You Support Seyfried's Research, You'll Be Funding Important Cutting Edge Metabolic Therapies That Address the True Cause of Cancer: Defective Mitochondria
Emerging evidence shows that cancer is primarily a metabolic disease involving disturbances in energy production through respiration and fermentation in the cells. Research shows that cancer is suppressed when the nucleus from a tumor cell is transferred to cytoplasm of normal cells with normal mitochondria.
Seyfried's research has shown that cancer growth and progression can be managed following a whole-body transition from fermentable metabolites, such as glucose and glutamine, to respiratory metabolites, primarily ketone bodies that are formed when you follow a ketogenic diet. This transition reduces tumor vascularity and inflammation while enhancing tumor cell death.
A novel "press-pulse" therapeutic strategy is in development for the nontoxic metabolic management of cancer. Seyfried's lab is currently exploring a number of metabolic therapies in a metastatic mouse model, including the combination of the following:
- Ketogenic diet
- Glycolytic inhibitors
- Oxygen therapy
- Glutamine inhibitors
- Exogenous ketones
- Other metabolic targeting therapies
Join an Exclusive Group of Donors and Help Make the Fear of Cancer a Thing of the Past
I believe you don't need to fear cancer. With this new understanding of its origin and by exploiting its weaknesses, cancer no longer needs to be an out-of-control death sentence. To continue his important research, Seyfried needs financial support. I hope you'll consider giving to this very worthy cause.
With your generous donation, you'll be part of the solution to an urgent problem that is needlessly killing over 1,600 people every day in the U.S. alone. And, by being part of this cutting-edge research, you'll be helping yourself and others embrace hope instead of dread. You'll be helping to save lives.
Your donation can be a single payment or a recurring contribution. Giving on a regular monthly basis is simple and automatic - you don't need to think about it each month! Please keep in mind that the more generous your donation, the more funding Seyfried will have for his important preclinical research. You can donate in one of two ways:
- Send a check of any amount made out to and mailed to Single Cause Single Cure Foundation, 3213 West Main Street #256, Rapid City, SD 57702
- Donate directly at www.singlecausesinglecure.org/donate. You can make a one-time donation or set up recurring contributions.
Sources and references here.
A just cause: Metabolic therapy for cancerCancer has become Americans' No. 1 health concern. It is easy to understand why. Fifty percent of men and 41 percent of women will develop cancer during their lifetimes. But what if you didn't...