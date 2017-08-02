



Why Aren't We Winning the War on Cancer?

What if You Could Wipe Away Your Fear of Cancer?

Believe they can do little to protect themselves

Feel they lack effective strategies to manage cancer if they do get it

Dread traditional cancer treatments so much they avoid being diagnosed

Meet THE Game Changer in the World of Cancer: Thomas Seyfried

How Seyfried's Metabolic Theory of Cancer Differs From the Genetic Model of Cancer

'Quitting Carbs Saved my Life!' - Cancer Victim With Inoperable Brain Tumor and Just Months to Live Embraces the Ketogenic Diet

Mayo Clinic Asks Long-Term Physician Cancer Survivor: 'Just What Are You Doing?'

Colon Cancer Patient Says 'No' to Standard Care and 'Yes' to the Ketogenic Diet - Four Years Later She Remains Cancer-Free

Success Stories Pour in From Around the World - What Metabolic Therapy Can Potentially Do for End-Stage Cancer Patients

Treatment protocols are nontoxic and utilize practices based on metabolic therapy

Any chemotherapy agents used are applied in the lowest possible dose to minimize harm to the body (and keep it an "approved" treatment)

Patients experience a high quality of life during treatment, unlike the discomfort and toxic side effects that typically accompany conventional treatments

Could Metabolic Therapy Be Your Very Best Chance of Recovery if You Were Diagnosed With Cancer?

Two patients with metastatic breast cancer are still completely free of cancer

A patient with metastatic prostate cancer is stable with PSA remaining at 7

A patient with leiomyosarcoma (an aggressive type of soft tissue sarcoma) is stable

A patient with inoperable grade 4 glioblastoma is stabilized on metabolic therapy

My Pledge to Seyfried - and How You Can Help

Create public awareness (which I have aimed to do with this message to you)

Spread the story to reach a large and diverse audience

Support fundraising so Seyfried can continue his valuable research for clinicians to use with actual patients

If You're Already Supporting Traditional Cancer Causes, Do You Really Know Where Your Money Goes?

Downplays links between breast cancer and environmental toxins, including well-known endocrine disruptors like BPA, phthalatesand parabens (dismissing scientific study results as "conflicting and confusing")

Does almost nothing to educate women about preventing breast cancer through diet and lifestyle - even failing to advise women to check their vitamin D levels!

Promotes the use of tamoxifen, which is listed as a carcinogen by the World Health Organization as it increases uterine and other cancer risk (and happens to be made by Astra Zeneca)

Encourages women to get mammograms even though breast cancer experts no longer recommend annual screening (General Electric, one of the largest mammogram machine manufacturers is Komen's "Promise Circle" Partner - donating over $1 million to Komen annually)

All members of their scientific advisory board think cancer is a genetic disease based on their published articles. This fact alone can explain why this organization is not likely to reduce breast cancer incidence or significantly improve long-term survival

Escape the Pink? You May Still Be in the Red

When You Support Seyfried's Research, You'll Be Funding Important Cutting Edge Metabolic Therapies That Address the True Cause of Cancer: Defective Mitochondria

Ketogenic diet

Glycolytic inhibitors

Oxygen therapy

Glutamine inhibitors

Exogenous ketones

Other metabolic targeting therapies

Join an Exclusive Group of Donors and Help Make the Fear of Cancer a Thing of the Past

Send a check of any amount made out to and mailed to Single Cause Single Cure Foundation, 3213 West Main Street #256, Rapid City, SD 57702

of any amount made out to and mailed to Single Cause Single Cure Foundation, 3213 West Main Street #256, Rapid City, SD 57702 Donate directly at www.singlecausesinglecure.org/donate. You can make a one-time donation or set up recurring contributions.