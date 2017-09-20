Iron Overload Is More Common Than Iron Deficiency

GGT Is a Potent Predictor of Mortality

"Recently, [GGT] was proven by the life insurance industry as the single measure that is most predictive of early mortality,"4,5 Koenig says. "In other epidemiological studies, it's linked to pretty much every cause of death,6 because it provides those free radicals and hydroxyl radicals ...



I believe that ... people born after World War II are now at greater risk because of the environmental toxicants we face ... Basically, reduction in glutathione levels - your body's most important antioxidant - is indicated by an increase in GGT ...



[G]lyphosate, excess iron, all of the substances in the environment - whether you take it in as food or it's in the air - that utilize your body's toxic waste disposal system in some way [will] reduce your antioxidants, whether it's vitamin D, cholesterol, vitamin E or vitamin A. A reduction of those makes you more vulnerable to disease, particularly chronic disease and autoimmune diseases across the board."

Ideal GGT and Iron Levels

"normal" ranges for GGT and serum ferritin are far from ideal

"Part of it is dependent on body weight," Koenig says. "Strangely enough, the most recent indications are that people who are too thin (whatever their level of GGT is), it could be harmful if [their GGT is] relatively high.9 For instance, for a thin woman with a GGT ... in the range of the second quartile, which is going to be generally 14 to 18 today it can be dangerous if she's expecting to have children and has a very low BMI."10

When Might a Transferrin Saturation Test Be Useful?

"Anything between 25 and 35 is safe. If you're unusually thin, I would get that test because there you could have unsuspectingly high transferrin saturation, particularly if you're malnourished ... Anorexia nervosa has severe effects on the brain when you're that thin and your BMI is at 14 or 15," Koenig says.

Why Excess Iron Is so Dangerous

How to Lower Your Iron

How to Lower Your GGT

The Protein-Iron-GGT Connection

"I've been studying malnutrition for several years now, mainly kwashiorkor (also known as protein-calorie malnutrition), which is a typical malnutrition disease, along with marasmus in developing countries. There you have a situation where the children, particularly in kwashiorkor, cannot synthesize important proteins because of essential amino acid deficiencies ...



[When] giving iron too early in a recovering child with kwashiorkor, or an adult for that matter, the measure that skyrockets early on, in that particular case, happens to be GGT.



High amounts of free iron [are dangerous] because they don't have the proteins to safely contain that iron into either transferrin, which is the protein that protects the body from the iron in the bloodstream, or ceruloplasmin, which is necessary for copper transport. To get iron safely into the brain, it needs to be complexed with ceruloplasmin. Those can't be synthesized in a malnourished person. [So, giving] iron to a malnourished person is highly toxic."

African and Chinese Research Confirm GGT's Relation to Chronic Disease

"Back then, those measurements were compared to measurements in Zimbabwe. In [Zimbabweans] who were not exposed to spraying for mosquitoes ... the [ferritin and GGT measurements] were roughly half.



They had obviously been on a native diet ... But I found, through several papers recently submitted in South Africa, that those measurements now are very high. They're catching up and probably surpassing the American Blacks' measurements, and they're suffering the [same] chronic diseases ..."

Blood Donations Lead to Radical Reduction in Disease

"One of the reasons it's difficult to get doctors to order GGT tests is they're discouraged because they know some prescription drugs increase [GGT]. Although the overall effect may be protective, it's not a happy situation to see a measure of disease increase just by taking a drug. There's resistance in that area of getting tested. But it's a pretty simple test. It would be recommended. And blood donation basically keeps one healthy," Koenig says.

