Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to devise a plan of controlling rap as the music genre becomes more popular with his country's youth.According to the Associated Press , during a meeting with Russian cultural advisers on Saturday Putin said that rap music is "based on three pillars: sex, drugs and protest."He has a history of suppressing protests. But he stated thatThe comments came amid a recent crackdown on contemporary Russian musicians. Last month the rapper Husky was arrested after he put on an impromptu performance after his concert was shut down in Krasnodar, Russia.Husky's music videos have been viewed by over 6 million people and his lyrics address poverty, corruption and police brutality. When he was being arrested, the rapper told his fans: "I will sing my music, the most honest music!" Husky was originally given a 12-day sentence but it was later cancelled the court and he was released.Along with Husky, two other contemporary artists have been getting shut out of venues as club owners have been pressured to not let them perform. The duo group called IC3PEAK was on a Russia-wide tour when six of their 11 shows were cancelled.One of the members of IC3PEAK told the Associated Press that while they haven't received any "official statements" telling them not to perform, being turned away by venues and owners "are just ratty methods of fighting against art."Another rapper, called Gone.Fludd, recently announced that two concerts were being cancelled. The reason behind it was pressure from "every police agency you can imagine," they said. And hip hop artist Allj cancelled a performance after getting violent threats.During his meeting with advisers on Saturday,And much of the television and cable services in Russia are still state-owned and operated.The Russian leader added that if it is "impossible" to stop rap music and its growing popularity all together, then government officials "must lead it and direct it."