President Petro Poroshenko has allegedly shown images of what he claims to be hundreds of tanks preparing for an invasion.
"This is the tank base just 18km from our border, this was happening in September, October, and now."Satellite imagery from Google Earth taken sometime in November from the Defense Blog has verified Poroshenko claims. Photos show hundreds of Russian main battle tanks at a new military installation in the Kamensk-Shakhtinsky region.
"This is 18km from my border, this is the same warehouse where they have their ammunition, the same where they have multi-rocket launch systems, we should be prepared to protect my country."
The Russian base is about 18 kilometers (11.1 miles) away from the rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine. Images show hundreds of main battle tanks, with thousands of military trucks, support systems, artillery pieces, tankers, and troop transport vehicles.
"This (the Kerch Strait incident) was an act of aggression from regular forces, the border service (of the Russian Federation) in relation to the Ukrainian armed forces," Muzhenko added."In front of us is an aggressor who has no legal, moral or any other limits," he said. "It is very difficult to predict when it will occur to him to begin active combat actions against Ukraine."
Eric Zuesse via The Strategic Culture Foundation, made a great point in October that Washington is now treating Ukraine as if it were a NATO member, donating warships and military equipment to the country for use against Russia. This is the latest indication that America's military-industrial complex is shifting to Ukraine as the epicenter to start World War III, and from which the nuclear war is to be sparked against Russia.
There is a reason why Russia is amassing hundreds of main battle tanks on the Ukrainian border, that is because the next geopolitical flare-up is right around the corner, likely to occur during the next global recession.
Comment: Poroshenko has aligned himself with Russia's foes, and now complains about the consequences. Any build-up of Russian military within its own border has come as an answer to previous NATO moves. It's an attempt to provoke Russia into the war NATO so badly wants.