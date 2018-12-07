© Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO



How things broke down ...

Trump administration officials were furious that Israel upgraded the old F-16's with new and sophisticated Israeli-made electronic systems in order persuade the Croatians to buy the jets from Israel and not from the U.S., the Israeli officials tell me.

and not from the U.S., the Israeli officials tell me. The Americans claimed Israel was never supposed to sell the U.S.-made jets to a third party without U.S. approval - especially not in direct competition with the U.S.

Israeli officials tell me the Croatians are also furious that the deal is stuck and have conveyed a message to Israel that they expect it solve the problem as soon as possible.

