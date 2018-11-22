Puppet Masters
Tulsi Gabbard lays smack-down on Trump, says being Saudi Arabia's 'bitch' is not 'America First'
The Hill
Wed, 21 Nov 2018 23:17 UTC
Gabbard wrote on Twitter that "being Saudi Arabia's bitch" did not align with the president's campaign theme of "America First," a day after Trump indicated that Saudi Arabia would not face severe consequences over Khashoggi's death.
Her comments came after Trump, as well as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, indicated that the U.S. would not sanction Saudi Arabia or otherwise punish the country over Khashoggi's death. Their stance drew criticism from both sides of the aisle Tuesday as politicians in both parties accused the White House looking the other way when it came to the Saudi government's alleged crimes.
Gabbard's comment drew its own criticism from some on social media, including "The View" co-host Meghan McCain, who noted that Gabbard's meeting with Syrian dictator Bashar Assad threw her remarks into doubt.
"Big words coming from a woman who pals around with Bashar al-Assad as he chemically gasses women and children..." McCain wrote.
Gabbard faced criticism from many including members of her own party for meeting with Assad in January 2017, months before the Syrian government would be accused of a chemical weapons attack against its own people.
Despite the criticism, Gabbard easily won reelection in Hawaii earlier this month with more than 70 percent of the vote in her district.
Reader Comments
1-He was set up by his own girlfriend as a honey trap by Erdoğan
2-Who would believe anything Erdoğan has to say considering he has jailed more than 160 journalists that wrote pieces he did not like.
3- How do you know any thing turkey is saying is true, ever heard of actors and made up shit, do you not remember with technology any body`s voice can be replicated.
4-What about Khashoggi`s grudge with MBS because he did not get a promotion with in the family ranks, mmmmmmmmmmmm?????
nothing like a journalist with a grudge.
5-When does the washington post take some responsibility they told him to go to turkey.
6-Whats in it for Erdoğan, mmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm???????, Blackmail.
7-The way it is been done is to drag out the drama, I WONDER WHO GAINS........................................ .................
8-49 journalists have been killed in the Syrian war when does the Lame stream media care about them......... Selective memory??????
Yeah lot more to this than what we are being told maybe the lame stream media should actually start being what it claims rather than propaganda outlets for war criminals..........
Comment: Gabbard easily won reelection because she is saying things that no other politician dares to say. McCain is just upset that Gabbard supports diplomacy and the legitimate leader of Syria over the terrorists her father favored.