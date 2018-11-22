Tulsi Gabbard
© Alex Wong/Getty Images
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has distinguished herself with an anti-interventionist approach to foreign policy and the Middle East.
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) took aim at President Trump on Wednesday over his comments regarding the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post journalist who disappeared after entering the Saudi Arabian consulate in Turkey.

Gabbard wrote on Twitter that "being Saudi Arabia's bitch" did not align with the president's campaign theme of "America First," a day after Trump indicated that Saudi Arabia would not face severe consequences over Khashoggi's death.


Her comments came after Trump, as well as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, indicated that the U.S. would not sanction Saudi Arabia or otherwise punish the country over Khashoggi's death. Their stance drew criticism from both sides of the aisle Tuesday as politicians in both parties accused the White House looking the other way when it came to the Saudi government's alleged crimes.

Gabbard's comment drew its own criticism from some on social media, including "The View" co-host Meghan McCain, who noted that Gabbard's meeting with Syrian dictator Bashar Assad threw her remarks into doubt.

"Big words coming from a woman who pals around with Bashar al-Assad as he chemically gasses women and children..." McCain wrote.

Gabbard faced criticism from many including members of her own party for meeting with Assad in January 2017, months before the Syrian government would be accused of a chemical weapons attack against its own people.

Despite the criticism, Gabbard easily won reelection in Hawaii earlier this month with more than 70 percent of the vote in her district.