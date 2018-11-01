"Will We All Become Electrosensitive?"

"Each year an increasing number of people claim to suffer from electrosensitivity, also known as being electrically hypersensitive (EHS). There are also other diseases, such as fibromyalgia and burn-out syndrome, that have symptoms similar to those exhibited by people suffering from electrosensitivity."

"Contrary to the views of mainstream medical authorities, [our data] shows that the group of electrosensitive people around the world, including Sweden, is not just a small fraction that deviates from the rest of the healthy population. Instead, it points at the possibility that electrosensitivity will be more widespread in the near future. The extrapolated trend indicates that 50% of the population can be expected to become electrosensitive by the year 2017."

Is "Evidence-Based Medicine" Blinded By Bad Science?

"These findings are consistent with a growing body of literature indicating there is no causal relationship between short-term exposure to EMFs and subjective well-being in members of the public whether or not they report perceived sensitivity to EMFs."

Scientists do not know if volunteers participating in studies have the correct self-diagnosis of EHS

Scientists have no proof that the methods they using are indeed capable of detecting EHS

Scientists introduce biases by excluding volunteers with pre-existing health problems (and a lot of people who claim being EHS suffer from important symptoms)

French Doctor Detects Reliable Biomarkers of Electro Hypersensitivity

"Our data strongly suggest that EHS and MCS [multiple chemical sensitivity] can be objectively characterized and routinely diagnosed by commercially available simple tests. Both disorders appear to involve inflammation-related hyper-histaminemia, oxidative stress, autoimmune response, capsulothalamic hypoperfusion and BBB opening, and a deficit in melatonin metabolic availability; suggesting a risk of chronic neurodegenerative disease."

Are You Part Of The 35%?

I use a conservative estimate of 3% of the population for those who have severe symptoms. [...] Another 35% population may have mild to moderate symptoms of EHS when exposed to electrosmog. People in this latter group can function in an electrosmog environment but may develop headaches or have difficulty sleeping and are living a life compromised by increasingly poor health as a consequence of their exposure.

Fatigue, sleep disturbance, headaches, feeling of discomfort, difficulty concentrating, depression, memory loss, visual disruptions, irritability, hearing disruptions, skin problems, cardiovascular problems, dizziness, loss of appetite, movement difficulties, and nausea.

Most Doctors & Health Practitioners Completely Oblivious To The Problem

"There's a group of Lyme patients that get well, and there's a group of Lyme patients that don't budge. The ones that get well are the ones who follow my advice on reducing exposure to Electrosmog."

How to Seek An EMF-Aware Practitioner... or

Become

One

