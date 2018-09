© ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP/Getty Images

Bishops who are accused should remain silent like Jesus on Good Friday when the crowds called out for his crucifixion, Pope Francis said Tuesday.When people insulted Jesus on Good Friday and shouted, "Crucify him," the pope said in his morning homily at the chapel of the Santa Marta residence, "he remained silent because he had compassion for those people deceived by the powerful.""He was silent. He prayed," Francis said.the pope said.At the conclusion of the homily, Francis invited the congregation to pray for the bishops. "Take up the Gospel and read, and see Jesus, and where his authority lies. And ask the grace that all pastors may have this authority: an authority that is a grace of the Holy Spirit," he said.Tuesday's homily marked the fourth occasion in two weeks where the pope decriedIn these times "it seems that the Great Accuser has been unleashed and has it in for the bishops," the pope said.When asked directly about the accusation just after their publication, Francis dodged questions from reporters, including when he had learned about McCarrick's abuse, telling them to read the report and make their own assessment of its credibility.Since that time, a number of bishops have criticized the pope's "no comment" media strategy, insisting