© Francois Walschaerts / Reuters



A knife-wielding man has attacked and wounded an officer in Brussels, police said, adding that they had shot and injured the assailant.The attack took place in Maximilian Park in the northern neighborhood of the capital on Monday morning, police spokeswoman Ilse Van De Keere said.The police officer who was attacked received minor injuries, she added., which attracts migrants and volunteers who distribute food and clothes.