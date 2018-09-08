crime scene
© Phil Noble / Reuters
South Yorkshire Police arrested a suspect after a person wielding a knife was reportedly spotted in Barnsley, putting the center on lockdown. One passerby was injured in the incident, according to police.

Police initially reported a "serious incident" Barnsley, South Yorkshire, on Saturday morning, asking residents to stay vigilant. It came after reports of a stabbing on the town center. A kitchen knife discovered at the scene is currently being examined by police.

It was later confirmed that a man suffered minor injuries after the incident and that a female suspect was put in custody. The arrested woman's identity has not been revealed and investigators are trying to understand whether it was an isolated incident.


Users on social media said people were locked in shops, as a woman armed with a knife was "running around the town." Others claimed that the woman had two male accomplices and was "shouting in Arabic," holding a "large knife" and "trying to stab everyone near traders stalls."