© Gonzalo Fuentes / Reuters

The attacker is believed to be an Afghan national."He had an iron bar in his hand which he threw at the men chasing him, then he took out a knife," a security guard at the cinema recalled after the initial attack."They started throwing petanque balls at him. Around four or five balls hit him in the head, but they weren't able to stop him," Youssef Najah told AFP.After running away from the scene of the first attack, the assailant continued on Rue Henri Nogueres, where he wounded two English tourists, who sustained head and chest injuries.The suspect is believed to be "an Afghan" national, local media report.While authorities have yet to establish the motive behind the attack, an investigation has been launched into the violent spree. A source close to the probe told Le Parisien that,