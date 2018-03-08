SOTT Radio
is live in:
is live in:
ON AIR
Interview with Brilliant Researcher Dr. Stephanie Seneff
Society's Child
Manhunt in Vienna after 2 knife attacks leave several people critically injured
RT
Wed, 07 Mar 2018 20:19 UTC
The first incident took place near the Austrian capital's famous Prater Park around 19:45 local time (18:45 GMT) when a man suddenly attacked a family of three with a folding knife in front of a Japanese restaurant on Praterstrasse. The three victims were a couple and their teenage daughter.
"A man attacked a family - a father, a mother and their 17-year-old daughter - with a knife. The three people were seriously injured and their lives are in danger," a police spokesman told Reuters.
The assailant was shouting at his victims before stabbing them, witnesses to the attack recalled. "He seemed uninhibited and psychotic," Silvia Franke told Austria's Kurier newspaper.
After stabbing the Austrian family, the perpetrator immediately fled the scene of the crime, shouting at and threatening people along his way.
Authorities deployed a number of ambulances and a Special Forces unit to track the suspect. Amid the ongoing operation and an active manhunt, another stabbing was reported nearby.
"Half an hour later there was another attack .... at Praterstern," the police spokesman said. "Here a person was also seriously injured and their life is in danger."
While police continue to look into a possible connection between the two incidents, local media reports indicate that the second incident was caused by a dispute between two young Afghanis in front of a food stall, with no apparent link to the earlier attack in front of the Japanese restaurant. Police on Twitter confirmed the "arrest" of the second attacker, stating that a possible connection to an earlier attack is a "subject of the investigation."
"We do not know to what extent there is a connection here and any motive remains unclear," the city's police spokesman noted.
The search for the culprit of the first attack is in full swing. The manhunt, however, is complicated by the fact that police know "absolutely nothing" about the attacker. "We know we are looking for a man," police said. The motive for the attack is currently unknown.
See Also:
SOTT Radio is live in:
ON AIR
Interview with Brilliant Researcher Dr. Stephanie Seneff
Latest News
- Reality Check: Obama and Clinton to blame for slave trade in Libya?
- 120 people evacuated from smoking mine in north-west Russia
- Putin says the key to Russia's greatness is strong economy & innovation
- US 'rudely and insolently cheated Russia' during Ukraine coup by using them to stop Yanukovich from using the army - Putin
- Volcanologists warn world is unprepared for next major eruption
- Khabarovsk, Russia: 52 severed hands found dumped in the snow
- Jeff Bezos is richer than ever, Ron Paul warns of market calamity and Americans are too broke to retire
- Syrian army advances in East Ghouta; Turkish army advances in Afrin - political end game in Syria continues to develop
- Manhunt in Vienna after 2 knife attacks leave several people critically injured
- Amelia Earhart mystery finally solved, claims anthropology professor
- US east coast hit by 36 inches of snow and counting - 6 inches per hour in Vermont (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)
- Activists protest TPP deal in Santiago, Chile
- The new national blacklist and Hamilton 68
- UK: Number of people jailed for knife crimes soars
- Kushner's foreign dealings: Heavy blows to Qatar, Palestine and Iran
- Report: Evidence of Trump effort to establish back channel with Kremlin
- Why Russiagate helps the Israel lobby
- Establishment alarmed: Trump threatens to gut US 'democracy promo' racket
- Tillerson pits Beijing's 'predatory' African expansion to Washington's 'responsible' support
- Bombshell ruling by Fed judge: Trump's EO on DACA will stand
- Reality Check: Obama and Clinton to blame for slave trade in Libya?
- Putin says the key to Russia's greatness is strong economy & innovation
- US 'rudely and insolently cheated Russia' during Ukraine coup by using them to stop Yanukovich from using the army - Putin
- Syrian army advances in East Ghouta; Turkish army advances in Afrin - political end game in Syria continues to develop
- The new national blacklist and Hamilton 68
- Kushner's foreign dealings: Heavy blows to Qatar, Palestine and Iran
- Report: Evidence of Trump effort to establish back channel with Kremlin
- Why Russiagate helps the Israel lobby
- Establishment alarmed: Trump threatens to gut US 'democracy promo' racket
- Tillerson pits Beijing's 'predatory' African expansion to Washington's 'responsible' support
- Bombshell ruling by Fed judge: Trump's EO on DACA will stand
- Lavrov: US neo-imperialist ambitions promote interference in other countries' affairs
- Ron Paul: The Iraqi people have spoken, time for US to move out
- 'Something broken in the US State Dept?' Russian Embassy perplexed by Nauert's 'Twit'ter eruption
- US congressmen want a 'foreign agent' tag for Al Jazeera for digging into pro-Israel lobby
- Every investigative trail leads back to the Clinton Crime Family
- Senior British diplomat working at firm behind multi-million pound Saudi PR offensive
- Netanyahu in DC: I don't want Palestinian 'subjects' but the West Bank will remain under Israeli military control
- Turkish FM Cavusoglu: Ankara considers joint op with Baghdad against Iraqi Kurds
- U.S. Army analysis: Strategy to 'dethrone' Putin for oil pipelines might provoke WW3
- 120 people evacuated from smoking mine in north-west Russia
- Khabarovsk, Russia: 52 severed hands found dumped in the snow
- Jeff Bezos is richer than ever, Ron Paul warns of market calamity and Americans are too broke to retire
- Manhunt in Vienna after 2 knife attacks leave several people critically injured
- Activists protest TPP deal in Santiago, Chile
- UK: Number of people jailed for knife crimes soars
- Russian An-26 crashes in Syria: More than 20 of the men killed may have been pilots - technical malfunction blamed [Update]
- US agents are untrained to vet Islamic radicals, poor grasp of jihadist threat say experts
- Outrage erupts after leaked footage shows beating of jaywalking man in North Carolina
- Is a Stalinist purge coming to America?
- Pervs flock to newly-opened sex doll brothel in London
- Seattle police conduct Nazi-style gun confiscation - no laws broken, no charges or arrests
- The five international 'cartels' that rule the world
- Local Sunni Arab tribesmen form militia to evict US-backed forces from Raqqa
- No, Jessica, the Russians did not hack the FCC's public comments
- Amazon moves into banking
- Video of smoking orangutan at zoo in Indonesia sparks outrage
- Neo-fascist headquarters bombed in Italy
- UK to build new prison wing in Nigeria to return convicted foreign nationals
- New documents show FBI paid Geek Squad staff as informants
- Amelia Earhart mystery finally solved, claims anthropology professor
- 132-year old message in a bottle found on West Australian beach - world's oldest
- Long-lost footage of 1906 San Francisco earthquake found at flea market
- Unexplained booms shook New Jersey over 40 years ago
- How did 'Operation Merlin' poison US intel on Iran?
- Puzzle jugs: Centuries old drinking vessels designed to confound (VIDEO)
- Ancient Egyptians were tattooing earlier than we thought
- Pirate's crossed bones rise from ghost ship, possible remains of Captain Samuel Bellamy
- Pagan Attis, Christian Jesus: Dubious connection based on bad scholarship?
- Strange and unknown apes of Kenya
- Romania's secret history of Giants, the underground hyperborean gallery
- How the money power has faked history and controls our future - by controlling our past
- 'The Great White Hurricane' of March 1888 which killed 400 people - the worst storm ever recorded on the US East Coast
- 'Unprecedented' 7,000 year old Native American burial site discovered off Florida's Gulf Coast (VIDEO)
- Britain's peasant houses and the Black Death building boom
- Flashback: Solzhenitsyn breaks last taboo of Russia's revolution: The Jewish role
- Out of Europe, Not Africa? 5.2 Million years old pre-human footprint found in Greece
- Prolonging The Agony: Macgregor and Docherty Publish Volume Two of Hidden History of WW1
- Face of Pictish male, violently murdered 1400 years ago, reconstructed in detail
- SOTT Focus: The Hired "Jumping Jacks" of the Press and Their Corporate and Deep State Overlords
- Volcanologists warn world is unprepared for next major eruption
- Scientists don't know why male fertility is in crisis
- The human brain stops creating new neurons in adulthood
- Over 31K scientists sign a petition against the global warming agenda
- Google testing 72-qubit computer in plans to demonstrate quantum supremacy for the first time
- Galactic cosmic rays hitting Earth are 'bad and getting worse'
- Scientists identify marker of biological age in human urine
- Scientists observe a new quantum particle with properties of ball lightning
- Biostasis: DARPA wants to 'freeze' injured soldiers on the battlefield
- 1.6-billion-year-old 'breath of life' preserved in fossilized microbe mats
- South Atlantic Anomaly: The 'Bermuda Triangle' of space and what's going on there
- Knot the plan: Scientists unravel mysterious ball lightning puzzle...by accident
- Comet Chury: Younger than originally thought
- A cure for blindness soon
- 'Potentially hazardous': Asteroid larger than Golden Gate Bridge to shave past earth March 7th
- MI5 intelligence officer Annie Machon: Why BBG needs Tor & its influence over the 'anonymous browser'
- 127 million-year-old baby bird rewrites dinosaur story
- Scientists uncover source of deadly 'jihadist disease' that arrived in Iraq and Syria the same time as ISIS
- Western sanctions: Russia ready to be cut off from internet with its own web
- Do larger pupils mean higher intelligence?
- US east coast hit by 36 inches of snow and counting - 6 inches per hour in Vermont (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)
- Turrialba Volcano in Costa Rica erupts with ash, gas and incandescent material
- Canadian moose moving from boreal forest to prairies
- Evacuation, roads closed as flash floods hit Hawke's Bay, New Zealand
- Strengthened Tropical Cyclone Hola pummels Vanuatu
- Huge earthquake strikes Ring of Fire: Papua New Guinea hit by shallow 7.5 magnitude quake - at least 100 dead (UPDATE)
- Shallow magnitude 7.1 earthquake hits east of Papua New Guinea island
- Lightning bolt kills 6 cattle in Beaudesert, Australia
- Baby girl dies following attack by family dog in Lee County, Virginia
- Thundersnow roars over New York City as nor'easter slams East Coast
- Wild boar enters mosque and attacks man in Malaysia
- Kayaker attacked by otter in Bradenton, Florida
- Papua New Guinea struck by shallow 6.7 magnitude earthquake 9 days after deadly temblor - at least 18 killed (UPDATE)
- Sea lions at Cologne Zoo spark formal probe over night-time noise level
- Lightning kills teenager, injures 2 others in South Africa
- Deep sea oarfish discovered on beach at Stewart Island, New Zealand
- Thousands of sheep are left dead by the Beast from the East across Cumbria, UK
- La Nina blamed for extreme weather in Japan and Australia
- Two more skiers killed by avalanches in the French Alps with another 3 still missing
- Second tornado in a week hits Faro, Portugal (VIDEOS)
- Meteor fireball reported in the sky over Western Washington (VIDEOS)
- Dazzling meteor fireball turns night into day over Russian Urals (VIDEOS)
- Meteor fireball flashes across the sky of Newcastle, Australia (VIDEO)
- Fast moving meteor fireball captured on dashcam over Russian city
- Loud, house-shaking boom rattles Mifflinburg, Pennsylvania
- Meteor fireball reported over Wisconsin, US
- Fireball amazes onlookers as it streaks across the skies of Chile (VIDEO)
- Bolide streaks over Côte-d'Or, France
- Meteor fireball filmed over Ekaterinburg, Russia
- Mysterious boom shakes homes in Oconee County, South Carolina
- Dashcam footage captures meteor fireball over Manchester, New Hampshire (VIDEO)
- Meteor fireball seen over South Carolina (VIDEO)
- Bright meteor fireball reported over Bahia, Brazil (VIDEOS)
- Green meteor fireball seen over British Columbia
- 'Shooting star' lights up Oshawa, Ontario night sky
- Two fireballs streak through southern Spain's skies in one night (VIDEO)
- Fireball seen over Oregon, Washington and British Columbia
- Beach cam captures meteor fireball lighting up the skies over Dawlish, UK
- Possible meteor fireball reported in southeast Newfoundland
- Bolide captured over western France
- Authors of premier medical textbook didn't disclose $11 million in industry payments
- French doctors rebuke Macron over wine consumption, warning of health dangers in call for more restrictions
- New Mexico boy on life support after flu symptoms turned out to be deadly rat-borne Hantavirus that cripples vital organs
- Progress in HIV: Newly engineered antibody can fight 99 percent of strains
- Australian anti-vaxxers provide new model for their community and the world
- Health benefits of proteolytic enzymes
- British town's experiment showing community is a potent cure for illness
- 'The Big Fat Surprise' - Saturated fat & cholesterol are important parts of a healthy diet
- Rolling out the red carpet for industrial chemical producers? EPA dissolves program that studies effects of chemical exposure on children
- World famous psychiatrist Peter Breggin says: More psychiatric drug treatment means more mass shootings will happen
- 'Safe' vaccines shed the very diseases they're supposed to prevent
- Five explanations for constantly feeling cold
- Men's sperm counts are dropping and scientists puzzled as to why
- Polyphenols: Health hyper magic bullet?
- Surprise! Study concludes side-effects of antidepressants outweigh benefits
- Researchers categorize 5 different types of diabetes
- Aegerion Pharmaceuticals illegally obtained data on kids to sell them drugs they didn't need
- Medical Nemesis: Quackbusters and the shock troops of medical McCarthyism
- The same people who failed at science on Agent Orange are in charge of vaccine safety and developmental disorders at the CDC
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Health Tips From Dummies: The Dangers of Mainstream Dietary Advice
- Certain childhood behaviors can predict occupational success and earnings 50 years later
- You can never change your life through willpower - connection is what actually works
- You don't know yourself nearly as well as you think you do
- Liberty without responsibility is meaningless
- Danger! Stressful situations puts you at greater risk of missing threats and warning signs
- Telling yourself the truth is doing the hard work up front
- Pale Blue Dot in the Cosmos
- Scientific shamans, mutant mystics and God as a probability engine with Dr. Bruce Damer
- Why the sound of a voice is multisensory
- Taoist master Mantak Chia explains how negative chi affects us
- Basic human skills the younger generation isn't learning
- How 'skepticism' has gotten in the way of rationally asking the all-important questions of metaphysics
- Very creative acts are induced by a special kind of brain activity
- Professor Peterson: 'I don't want people falling down an ideological abyss'
- Let the Stoics help you navigate the modern workplace
- Study notes states of consciousness produced by psychedelic drugs are similar to dreaming
- Swedish researchers: Disgust of body odour is a strong marker for having 'right-wing authoritarian views'
- Jordan Peterson on why so many young men are committing mass murder (Video)
- Everybody is exhausted and it's not getting better
- Can parents turn their children into criminal psychopaths?
- Triangular UFO videoed flying low in the night sky could be the 'best evidence ever' for alien life
- Exorcists go online as Vatican faces mounting demand
- Mothman-like entity seen near truck stop on Illinois/Wisconsin border
- More time travelers with revelations, future warnings and photos
- Polish family terrorized by a poltergeist
- Worlds unknown: Tales of mysterious underground civilizations
- From the black depths, bizarre cases of underground monsters
- Vatican reportedly sets up new exorcism course amid soaring claims of demonic possession
- Coins rain down on Madhya Pradesh, India
- Fortean fish fall at Fulshea, Texas?
- Russia: Police summon Priests to exorcise poltergeist
- A brief history of Australia's eeriest alien encounters
- What's up with those Pentagon UFO videos?
- Maybe it's not such a crazy idea to believe the Illuminati controls the world
- FAA radar and audio tapes from Oregon UFO incident that sent F-15s scrambling
- Lost wreckage of Silpho UFO discovered in London Science Museum
- Nick Redfern: A woman's tale of 'shadowy, nightmarish, fedora-wearing figures'
- Missing New York skier found 2,900 miles away in California
- Dan Aykroyd and the phenomena of UFOs and Men in Black
- England's Wild Hunt of 1127
- Church of Scientology and Catholic Church announce merger
- Seems legit! Man 'from the future' holds interview with himself after bumping into his younger version (VIDEO)
- Justin Trudeau's trip to India in 3 minutes
- Bad makeup and a terrible accent apparently makes you a time traveler
- Holy sheet! Shaolin monk pierces pane of glass with needle (VIDEO)
- Psychiatrists baffled by strange mental disorder affecting only world leaders who defy US diktats
- Trigger warning: Putin campaign video warns about the horrors of communism and liberalism
- Russkies hacking English too? US establishment adopts 'spy' language
- SOTT Focus: When Race Trumps Story: Black Panther - an Alt-Right Superhero for Leftists
- Make dating great again: Dating site for Trump supporters officially launches
- Cow escapes slaughter by smashing through metal fence, breaking man's arm, then swimming to safety on island
- Co-author of physics paper is age 7 and feline
- Flatearth Aeronautical Experimentation Colonisation And Exploration Society to launch satellites by throwing them off the edge
- Missouri women catches neighbor's Corgi riding her pony
- The yolk's on you: Norway's Olympic team receives 15,000 eggs they didn't order
- IKEA founder forced to walk through all of heaven before getting to his section
- ER nurse's video about flu epidemic goes viral: 'Wash your stinking hands!'
- FBI Director warns release of memo will undermine public trust in secret unaccountable spy agencies
- Flat-Earther is literally launching himself into space to prove planet is flat
- Freezing streets, red-hot moves: Russian breakdance team braves -29C
Oscar Night 2018
Quote of the Day
Truth fears no trial.
- Proverb
Recent Comments
Great! I'm glad to hear that Mastercard increases the posiblities to use their credit cards. I would like to see the opportunity to get directly...
It's fairly simple folks, I can't listen to Trump for 5 minutes without cringing and changing to something else, 1 minute for Clinton. I have...
Afghan Asylum Seeker Admits to Vienna Stabbings, Says He Did It Because He Was in a ‘Bad Mood’ The 23-year-old Afghan asylum seeker who was...
David Icke: "If Labour get to power, it's the end of free speech"....[Link]
''... there will be no generic medications [public medicines of lesser value],'' These people should rejoice in the knowledge their sacrifice...
The 23-year-old Afghan asylum seeker who was arrested in connection with the stabbings of four people Wednesday night in Vienna has confessed to the attacks, saying he stabbed them because he was “in a bad mood”.
The man was arrested Wednesday night after two separate stabbing attacks in Leopoldstadt, the second district of Vienna.
During his police interrogation, he said that the first attack was motivated by his “bad mood” over his life situation. The second attack was related to the Vienna drug scene and the Afghan blamed the fourth victim for his drug addiction.
The first attack, which occurred at 7:45 pm, saw a 67-year-old Viennese dentist, his 56-year-old wife, and 17-year-old daughter stabbed outside a Japanese restaurant near the Nestroyplatz metro station. While the mother and daughter are said to be in stable condition, the dentist is still fighting for his life, Kronen Zeitung reports.
A second attack occurred near the Praterstern train station, which is also in the second district and well-known for migrant criminality. The Afghan attacked a 20-year-old Chechen migrant in front of a snack bar, stabbing him. The Chechen was also in critical condition but is stable after being treated at a local hospital.
Shortly after the second attack, police were able to locate the Afghan migrant and place him under arrest. They found two knives in his possession.
Sources who spoke to Kronen Zeitung claimed that the Afghan may have been living in Vienna illegally as a “submerged” migrant.
[Link]