Mossos d'Esquadra, Catalan regional police
© Yves Herman / Reuters
A knife-wielding man reportedly shouting "Allahu Akbar" has been shot dead after he attempted to attack a police station in Barcelona.

Catalonian police said the attacker tried to enter the Cornella police station "with the aim to attack" the officers shortly before 6am local time (4am GMT) on Monday.

The knife-wielding man was shot down at the scene.


Local media report that the perpetrator was shouting "Allahu Akbar" (God is great) at the moment of the attack.

The attacker was a 29-year-old man of Algerian origin, La Vanguardia reported. State broadcaster RTVE added that he was a resident of Cornella with Spanish identity documents.

The police station remains sealed and no casualties among the officers have been reported. Later in the day, Catalonia police said they are investigating the incident to clarify "the attack motivation."


The incident occurred just three days after the first anniversary of the double terrorist attacks in Barcelona and nearby Cambrils. On August 17, 2017, a rented van ploughed through crowds on the major boulevard Las Ramblas in Barcelona, killing more than a dozen people and injuring more than 100. Just hours later that day in Cambrils, five other men drove their car into pedestrians and went on a stabbing spree, leaving one woman dead and several injured.