Several people have been taken to hospital with serious stab wounds after a mass brawl in a residential street in the southeastern UK town of Luton, Reuters reported Sunday.According to media reports, local police and emergency services had responded to the scene after receiving reports of an incident. "Some people have been taken to hospital after reports of stab wounds," local police official was quoted as saying by Reuters.​According to the Daily Mirror, an eyewitness who works in a takeway in the area of the incident said he saw at least two young men about 18-20 years old left bleeding in the street following a huge brawl. Bedfordshire Police tweeted that seven people were injured in the incident.​The identities of the victims are reportedly unknown, and Bedfordshire police have not made any arrests in connection with the attack.