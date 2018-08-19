Sinead O'Connor performs in NYC
© Scott Gries/Getty Images
Following the shocking revelations of 70 years of abuse of children by Pennsylvania priests, we owe Sinead O'Connor an apology.

Her declaration back in 1992 that the Catholic Church was rotten to its core and pedophile priests and their enablers were the real enemy was true.

It caused a massive worldwide reaction when she tore up a picture of the then Pope on Saturday Night Live in October 1992 and declared, "Fight the real enemy."

We now know that the pedophile scandals were rampant during the era of Pope John Paul, who chose to turn a blind eye. O'Connor was calling out the right person.


Before Spotlight, before the worst of the American and Irish church scandals, O'Connor called it right and only got abuse in return.

The enemy has become very obvious since then. The revelation that a Pennsylvania grand jury found that more than 1,000 children in six dioceses there had been molested by 300 Catholic priests over the past 70 years while successive church officials covered it up is truly shocking.

Imagine if 300 imams were named as sex abusers of children. The Muslim religion would likely be banned and the imams driven out or jailed.

There is no reason to believe that Pennsylvania is an outrider and that similar scandals were not omnipresent in other dioceses.