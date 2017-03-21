Got to do something about these missing children grabbed by the perverts. Too many incidents - fast trial, death penalty.

Use monetary and sex bribery to obtain control of people already occupying positions in high places in the various levels of all governments and other fields of endeavor. Once an influential person has fallen for the lies, deceits, and temptations of the Illuminati, they are to be held in bondage by application of political and other forms of blackmail, threats of financial ruin, public exposure, and physical harm, and even death to themselves and their loved ones.

Pedophilia is also amongst the most underreported sex crimes of all, as only

of actual incidents of pedophilia are ever disclosed, much less the offender caught, convicted and imprisoned.

Child Protective Agencies, Immigration & Customs Enforcement, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and the CIA are running a massive child trafficking network [that] is credible. He says there are 39 Military Intelligence Laboratories (Milabs) operated by DARPA and the CIA, connected with child trafficking. This is consistent with what Carolyn Hamlett reported on this [Henry Makow's] website in 2012.