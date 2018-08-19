© INTERCONTINENTALE / AFP

With the 'Iran Action Group',Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Sunday. "Never again."The new Iran Action Group was created by the US exactly 65 years after the CIA successfully toppled a democratically elected government in Tehran, but this regime change won't happen, Iran's foreign minister says., as the democratically-elected populist prime minister, Mohammad Mosaddegh, was overthrown as a result of a covert CIA-MI6 operation.The anniversary of the coup coincided with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announcing the formation of the Iran Action Group on Friday. The group aims to "address" Iran's "hostile activity and support the Iranian people," Pompeo said.