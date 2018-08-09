Intensity Map Intensity Map

A shallow magnitude 5.8 earthquake was reported Greenland Sea, at a depth of 10 km, according to the United States Geological Survey. An earthquake of this magnitude is considered to be moderate.It struck atUSGS reports that this quake event was manually reviewed. USGS alert level for this quake is 'green' which mean an estimate of zero fatalities and less than $1 million in losses.