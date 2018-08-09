Magnitude 5.8 Moderate Earthquake Hits Greenland Sea August 7 2018

A shallow magnitude 5.8 earthquake was reported Greenland Sea, at a depth of 10 km, according to the United States Geological Survey. An earthquake of this magnitude is considered to be moderate.

It struck at Aug 07, 2018 at 01:57:09 UTZ. USGS reports that this quake event was manually reviewed. USGS alert level for this quake is 'green' which mean an estimate of zero fatalities and less than $1 million in losses.

intensity map greenland quake August 7 2018