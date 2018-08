© Jorge Guerrero/AFP via Getty Images



The European Commission is considering a request from Spain for emergency EU funds because of increased migrant arrivals at the country's southern coast, a Commission spokesperson said Monday."Spain has requested additional emergency assistance, which we have received and are now assessing swiftly," said Commission spokeswoman Natasha Bertaud at a press briefing.Bertaud said the trend is "not new" and that EU leaders had already promised Spain more support at a Council summit in June. Spanish newspaper El Mundo reported that Madrid had now requested €35 million, citing the office of the Spanish vice president. the main point of entry into the EU from the Mediterranean as a clampdown on the route between Libya and Italy has taken hold.Newspaper El País reported Monday that it had seen EU documents that warn Morocco has relaxed its border controls, reportedly because Rabat wants more money and logistical support from the EU.When asked about the report, Bertaud said the EU was set to increase its financial aid to Morocco to support border controls."European cooperation in the field of migration with Morocco spans back 10 years. In fact, they are our oldest partner in terms of technical and financial support in this area," she said.Bertaud later said the total funding to Morocco now amounts to €100 million., according to the U.N.'s International Organization for Migration, double the number for the same period in 2017 - although these numbers are still orders of magnitude smaller than the levels reached in 2015 in Greece.