Ever since Italy turned away large vessels of migrants seeking entrance into the European Union, and Spain decided to take in the boats, more and more migrants are splashing onto Spanish beaches and scattering into EU towns and cities.
Dozens of videos are making the rounds on social media showing the moment migrants boats land on a packed beach in Cadiz, Spain, and sprint up the sand as stunned tourists look on.
The extraordinary scenes from these videos occurred on Saturday at a beach in Zahora in the province of Cadiz, near to the headland of Cape Trafalgar, Spain.
Meanwhile Spain's newly elected Popular Party president Pablo Casado is joining other European conservative leaders, promising to defend Spain's national borders against the "millions" of undocumented migrants who want to enter Spain.
At a party event in Ávila on Sunday, Casado said...
"It isn't possible to give legal papers to everyone, nor is it for Spain to absorb the millions of Africans who come looking for a better future in Europe."Casado then accused Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez of the Socialist (PSOE) party for his stance on immigration, arguing it incentivizes migrants to make the dangerous journey and supports criminal organizations.
"And because it's not possible, we have to say so, even if it is politically incorrect."
Spain's recent migrant headache started when it welcomed two migrant ships that had been turned away by Italy.
Spain's socialist government also announced new legislation to allow undocumented migrants to have full access to the public healthcare system from day one.
Via El Pais...
Barcelona mayor Ada Colau: Let's be sincere and responsible: Europe was founded to defend life and say never again to racism and fascism. Are we or are we not democrats and Europeans? Normalizing statements from [Pablo] Casado or [Italian Interior Minister Matteo] Salvini is the first step to destroying Europe and democracyDavid Ortiz, the Red Cross migrant and refugee department head in the southern coastal port city of Málaga, told Politico...
According to Javier Ortega Smith, the head of VOX, a far-right party whose voters Casado is trying to attract, the fleeing migrants do not represent a "humanitarian crisis" but rather "an invasion orchestrated by criminal organizations and complicit foreign governments."
"While Sánchez was in Valencia welcoming a boat, 1,500 migrants were arriving in Almería and Algeciras," said Casado over the weekend. "A million migrants are waiting on the coast of Libya planning a new route through Spain."
"The PP is not going to allow attacks against our police officers," Casado added, in reference to the violent border crossing of hundreds of migrants into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta last week. "We are going to support the police and Civil Guard unashamedly and undividedly."
According to the Interior Ministry, 17,605 undocumented migrants have arrived in Spain by sea since the beginning of the year. Under the PP government of former prime minister Mariano Rajoy, 21,971 people entered Spain in 2017 in the same way. So far this year, 3,292 have entered by land through Ceuta and Melilla, compared with 3,280 in 2017.
"Right now we're seeing double the numbers arriving compared to the same period last year and last year the number was double that of the previous year."Via Zerohedge...
"Can we manage the arrival of 300 people? Yes. But if those 300 people arrive on the same day, it gets difficult."
While others like Italy and Malta have recently turned away large boats full of hundreds, sparking a feud with EU administration and other countries over closing their ports, Spain's newly in office Socialist prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, has signaled an open-door "welcoming" policy of being ready to accept the EU's call to accept migrants; however a recent surge in seaborne entries could test Spain's "fragile tolerance" past breaking point.
"It is our obligation to help avoid a humanitarian disaster by offering a safe harbor to these people," Sánchez said after controversially agreeing to accept the Aquarius in June, an emergency rescue vessel carrying over 600 migrants who had been picked up off the Libyan coast, but which had been rejected by both Italy and Malta, sparking a bitter stand-off within the EU.
As other Mediterranean countries close their ports to unauthorized migrant traffic, western Mediterranean routes have increased, making Spain top the chart in terms of migrant and refugee destination numbers.
According to the U.N.'s International Organization for Migration as of mid-July about 18,600 migrants had reached Spain by sea from Morocco since the beginning of 2018, which is double the number for the same period in 2017.
Like the EU in its recent roll out of the plan to pay governments for accepting migrants while also funding emergency "transit points" from an EU common budget, it appears Spain is getting ready to merely throw a lot of money at the problem, as Reuters reports Monday:
Spain aims to invest 30 million euros ($35.1 million) in an emergency plan to manage its new status as the main destination for seaborne migration from Africa, the government said.
The funds, Reuters explains based on a statement from the Prime Minister's office, "will go toward covering the initial costs of managing arrivals on the beaches, from staff to hand out blankets and food to managing the process of identification and determining whether people qualify for asylum."
A new report in Politico on migrant patterns into Spain notes that so far there's been "relatively little political fallout," but that "the country's reputation for moderation on the issue of immigration could soon be tested."For example, Francisco Camas García, head of the Spanish polling firm Metroscopia, said based on the pollster's observations, "Spanish society is, overall, a tolerant one, but it's a fragile tolerance."
Grow some nuts and push them back into the sea!