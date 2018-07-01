According to its June 25th, 2018 report, the United Nations Refugee Agency recorded the following sobering statistics.
- By the end of 2017, 68.5 million persons had been forcibly displaced worldwide as a result of persecution, conflict, or generalized violence, a record high and an increase of 2.9 million over 2016.
- In 2017, more than two-thirds (68 per cent) of all refugees worldwide came from just five countries: Syrian Arab Republic (6.3 million), Afghanistan (2.6 million), South Sudan (2.4 million), Myanmar (1.2 million), and Somalia (986,400)
- Since 2007, the number of forcibly displaced people worldwide increased by over 50 per cent.
- Refugee movements to Germany in 2015 and 2016 resulted in a dramatic increase in Germany;s refugee population in 2017 (45 per cent.)
- Turkey hosts the largest number of refugees world-wide, with its refugee population having increased by 21 per cent to 3.5 million (overwhelmingly from the Syrian Arab Republic).
- Germany, has been the main European destination for asylum seekers since 2015. With a jump from 173,100 in 2014 to 441,900 in 2015, and then another giant leap to 722,400 in 2016.
The determination to provide sanctuary to such vulnerable populations is understandable, and responsible. But it is also arguably destabilizing, as host countries struggle to provide social services to those who, at least temporarily, require housing, language services, health care (including trauma treatment) and some form of basic income for populations not compliant with the skills to land lucrative employment.
A backlash against these migrants is becoming apparent across Europe, and the rise of right wing anti-immigrant sentiment is manifesting in the rise of formerly marginal right wing parties.
J Michael Springmann is the author of Good-Bye Europe? Hello Chaos? Merkel's Migrant Bomb. In this book, published a year ago, Springmann postulates that the explosion of migrants over the last decade is not only a predictable consequence of America's Global War on Terrorism (GWOT), it is also a deliberate strategy of destabilization to fulfill political and economic ends
