Join us at 12-2pm EST (4-6pm UTC, 6-8pm CET) as we discuss the origins and purposes of the migrant crisis, the polarization of Europeans, who bears the ultimate responsibility, and where we go from here.
Running Time: 01:33:58
Download: OGG, MP3
There are people whose job it is to just be sweet, loving and caring and it is the job of warriors to look after them. It's that simple.
Just because to you Chemtrail warfare is not seen by you a shuch does not mean ti is not a war. The substances used to fight this war are killing...
Funny to compare the accounts. (fake) Real Assange: Trump supporter, and how the guy on the street views Assange Julian Assange: both tweets I saw...
Yet again, We see profit being put before people.
And in Canada, the College of Family Psyicians of Canada was found by the the own Internal Report, to be secretly funded by Big Pharma. Once...
